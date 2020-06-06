Sean Reed’s Father Concerned His Son’s Case Will Be Forgotten

Exclusive

Sean Reed‘s father is afraid his son’s police-involved capturing loss of life might be swept below the rug, and the officers who opened fireplace will not be held accountable.

Sean’s pops, Jamie Reed, tells TMZ … he’s afraid his son’s title is being overshadowed by all the eye surrounding George Floyd and the nationwide protests, and fears it may spell doom in his quest for justice.

Mr. Reed makes it clear he’s NOT knocking the protests or outrage over Floyd’s loss of life. However, it has been greater than a month since his son was gunned down in Indianapolis, whereas stay streaming, and he is involved Sean’s case is not getting the highlight it deserves.



Play video content material





5/6/2020

Jamie hopes folks will not neglect Sean was shot lifeless by Indy cops, as a result of if consideration on the case fades, will probably be too simple for the officers concerned to quietly get off the hook.

Sean’s dad says his son’s case helped kick-start the nation’s renewed concentrate on police brutality, and he sees it as a giant purpose why persons are as soon as once more trying into alleged police brutality and corruption.

Sean’s father hopes his son’s legacy would be the purpose for elementary change within the Indianapolis Police Department, and different PDs throughout the nation, and he is inspired by the actual fact there are nonetheless protests and gatherings on the scene of Sean’s loss of life.