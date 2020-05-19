Sean Reed’s Family Says Cop Who Made ‘Closed Casket’ Jab Should be Fired



Play video clip web content

Exclusive

5/6/2020

The penalty does not fit the criminal offense. That’s what Sean Reed‘s family’s stating concerning the cop who obtained put on hold for his “closed casket” joke … stating he should have to be fired.

You’ll remember the Indianapolis investigative obtained put on hold and also reassigned after he was listened to stating, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie” minutes after Reed was fatally fired throughout an event Reed streamed survive Facebook.



Play video clip web content





Well, the Reed family’s angry over what they basically state is a put on the wrist. Sean’s uncle, Tyrell Reed, informs TMZ … he does not assume the cop got a rough adequate penalty. In reality, Tyrell informs us, “I seem like [the detective] should not be on the pressure or permitted to be a policeman.”

What’s a lot more … Tyrell says the investigative’s real shades brought out his horrible joke, since he had no hint Reed’s cam was still streaming real-time. Tyrell includes, “He thought he was doing things in the dark. Now, those words leave a mark on our family forever. I probably don’t think his fellow officers appreciated the comment either.”



Play video clip web content



TMZ.com

Tyrell says the Reeds have actually been drunk to their core with the split made by the investigative, whose identification has actually not been divulged as a result of security problems. For what it deserves … Tyrell says points have actually gradually improved over the last couple of days, many thanks to the frustrating assistance the family’s been obtaining from good friends and also others in the neighborhood.