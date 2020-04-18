Sean Penn Gets Coronavirus Test in Malibu

Sean Penn had an intruder Friday … a swab that went approach up his nostril to check for the presence of COVID-19.

Sean’s doing nice work in the ‘Bu … he helped manage and fund a COVID-19 testing facility by means of his org, the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

In case you have not adopted it, the swab check collects samples from the nasal passage.

CORE is working the City of Los Angeles and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to supply drive-through testing freed from cost.

Penn has mentioned he hopes the system he arrange by means of CORE will present a mannequin for different cities and counties across the nation.