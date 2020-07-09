Sean Maitland signs new two-year Saracens contract | Rugby Union News





Sean Maitland has prolonged his Saracens contract

Saracens have got confirmed Scotland international Sean Maitland offers signed the new two-year contract using the club.

Maitland offers played his / her part in a few of Saracens’ biggest occasions over the past 4 years, credit scoring crucial endeavors in previous season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Premiership final success.

The winger offers scored 29 tries inside 73 Sarries appearances and may remain using the club – who have been relegated to the 2nd tier regarding English soccer due to wage cap principle breaches – until 2022.

“I’m very happy to extend my Saracens contract; it was a bit of a no-brainer for me,” Maitland stated.

“My family like it here, we are going to settled and i also wanted to remain because I enjoy being in this article and I adore what the membership is about plus the people that have been in it.

Scotland wing Sean Maitland will stay a Saracens player for two years

“We’re 1 big loved ones. That will come right from the most notable, from the proprietor, into the team and the Academy. We’re almost all aligned, 1 big loved ones, and for myself that’s essential.

Director of soccer Mark McCall said: “Sean has made an exceptional contribution to the club during the last four many years both on plus off the discipline.

“He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has had a great influence on some of our younger players. To have a player of Sean’s quality and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost.”