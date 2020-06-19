Sean Hannity sounds the alarm: Movement to defund, abolish police ‘a clear and present danger’ to the US

The host explained that well-meaning, law-abiding individuals have already begun leaving major cities and Democrat-run states like California to avoid a massive tax burden, now public safety is getting into the equation.

“Look at the city of Atlanta … ” Hannity said. “We are now actually seeing the beginning, it actually features a name. Lots of police are calling in sick. The name [is] ‘blue flu.’ Large amounts of officers are calling in sick, ostensibly saying, ‘You know what? Enough is enough’ folllowing the charges in the [Rayshard] Brooks case.

MESSAGES CALL FOR NYPD JULY 4TH STRIKE TO PROTEST ANTI-POLICE CLIMATE

“The officers, they have lost faith in their leadership, they have lost faith in their ability to actually be able to perform their jobs to the best of their ability,” he proceeded. “This is even acknowledged by the Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, a Democrat who even is admitting morale is down tenfold.”

Closer to home, Hannity cited a New York Post reported that NYPD officers are being encouraged to contract “blue flu” on July 4, though he noted that a department spokesman denied a strike would occur.

“Really? Can you guarantee that?” the host asked. “Because of that happens, not just in New York City but cities across the country, I promise you that won’t end well for we the people.

“It is now becoming untenable for the good police officers to do their jobs and do them safely with the support of the community and those politicians. It is disgraceful, unfair, unjust, and it’s happening. They rush to judgment, [make] broad sweeping generalizations [that] they are all racist,” said Hannity, who noted that lots of big-city police departments in America are majority-minority.

“While I don’t necessarily endorse the idea of the ‘blue flu’ because of what could potentially happen, we have to ask ourselves, put yourself in their shoes, how would you be feeling today? In other words, would you like being called a racist or thought of as a racist or as we have seen in New York, have buckets of water poured on your car and then be assaulted and not have a mayor that supports you?”