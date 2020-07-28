Sean Hannity slams Portland, Seattle mayors for ‘aiding and abetting’ ongoing violence

AMERICAN CHAOS: MORE RIOTING AND LAWLESSNESS IN CITIES THROUGHOUT United States

Hannity applauded President Trump for “taking bold action to restore law and order” after he punished protestors in a tweet Monday night.

“Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act,” Trump composed. “MINIMUM 10 YEARS IN JAIL. Don’ t do it! @DHSgov“

“The president has been offering these cities, these mayors and governors help again and again to help them restore order and safety and security,” Hannity stated.

But, the host argued, Trump has actually been consistently asked to stand down by “radical Democrats aiding and abetting more anarchy and violence, and in some cases even marching with the anarchists.”

Hannity gotten in touch with the “irresponsible Democratic mayors and governors” to “step up and do their task.

“Just accept the help that’s being offered to them.”