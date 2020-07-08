Sean Hannity Goes After de Blasio And Cuomo

Fox News host Sean Hannity went off on a tear Tuesday night and eviscerated New York City’s Marxist Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, about them that hits home to the majority of New Yorkers: rising crime and the mayor’s inability to stop it.

What does de Blasio do instead? He targets the authorities for criticism and massive budget cuts.

“Comrade de Blasio, well, he’s done several things, a lot of horrible things that’s destroying New York City. It’s costing many lives. The anti-crime plainclothes cops in the NYPD, that unit has been disbanded, is completely expunged [as is] the effective policy that we call ‘stop and frisk.’ He cut the NYPD budget by over a billion dollars and now state lawmakers may possibly force police to buy their particular personal insurance for liability lawsuits.”

De Blasio is slashing the NYPD budget by way of a billion dollars. Good luck, New York City. pic.twitter.com/XinVXX3E44 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

“I guess my only advice, if I’m going to be a friend to the people I love —frankly, adore and admire— for their sacrifice, service and the risk they take for all of us: I guess if you’re a cop and you can retire, now is the time. If you’re new on the job, you might want to think about another job,” said Hannity.

This is surprising advice from the most popular conservative tv program host. But it is becoming so bad in New York that it has logically come to this time. Why should good women and men in blue risk their lives for a mayor who obviously loathes them and a city who elects a mayor like Bill de Blasio?

Hannity wasn’t done:

“New York City is basically giving you the middle finger and they’re also making it impossible to do your job to protect and serve your local community. Meanwhile, far-left Governor Andrew Cuomo, well, he signed off on that insane, idiotic bail reform policy.” “He’s the one that signed the bill that allows violent offenders to obtain out of jail the same day without posting a cent in bail. Nothing whatsoever. In other words, the effects of these soft on crime policies [mean] it is now dire in New York City and state.”

Hannity correctly understands the relationship between your city and the state. Although de Blasio and Cuomo are believed to hate one another, they are united in one, perhaps, unintentional goal: The destruction of the town of New York.

“What’s happening in New York is the direct result of de Blasio and Cuomo’s failed policies. When laws are not enforced, when police budgets are slashed, when cops are not supported, when criminals get out of jail without any bail, chaos, carnage, predictably, will always ensue. Always. It’s not a hard mathematical formula,” Hannity lamented.

In New York, police are under fire from rioters, criminals, and their particular city government. Police families are scared and frustrated. Citizens, those not throwing Molotov cocktails at squad cars, are seeing a once safe city while under GOP mayors descend into Gotham-like anarchy.

What do the mayor and governor do? Fight amongst themselves and disregard the crisis. It’s a helluva way to run a town.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 8, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

