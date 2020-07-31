Sean Hannity explains why he wrote first book in 10 years, says US is ‘at a tipping point’

SEAN HANNITY ALERTS OF BIDEN PRESIDENCY IN NEW BOOK, FOX COUNTRY SPECIAL

With less than 100 days staying prior to Election Day, Hannity is increase his cautions in a brand-new Fox Nation unique, “Live Free or Die with Sean Hannity.”

In the unique, which airs totally free on Fox Nation Friday at 7 p.m., Hannity informs host Gregg Jarrett that if Biden beats President Trump, “America as we understand it will be altered permanently. Irreparable damage will be done if those policies that they’re [Democrats are] specifying [support for] publically are executed.”

“Live Free or Die,” Hannity’s first book because 2010’s “Conservative Victory,” stresses the vital significance of this election, and checks out Democratic policies that threaten the worths and rights preserved in the American system.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity likewise went over the violence and discontent in cities throughout America, informing Kilmeade that the liberal story that federal representatives are utilizing tear gas versus serene protestors is a “lie.”

“The hundred approximately federal representatives … have actually gone to safeguard federal structures that these liberal guvs and liberal mayors can not and are not safeguarding,” said Hannity, noting that protesters have ” tried to burn them to the ground [and commit] all sorts of graffiti, violence, and vandalism.”

“Donald Trump has not sent troops into these cities,” he added. “He is begging these mayors to help them to restore law and order.”

The complete Fox Nation special “Live Free or Die with Sean Hannity: Hosted by Gregg Jarrett” will be readily available totally free on Fox Nation and stream live Friday at 7 p.m. ET on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social networks platforms.