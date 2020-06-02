Sean Hannity calls out Dem leaders of cities ravaged by riots: ‘Spectacular failure on every level’

“Sadly now, the life and death of George Floyd is getting overshadowed by criminals, anarchists, those looting and burning groups like Antifa who are wreaking havoc on the streets of our cities,” Hannity continued.

TRUMP UNLOADS ON GOVERNORS OVER PROTEST RESPONSE, CALLS THEM ‘WEAK’

“At this point, hundreds of businesses have been utterly destroyed; storefronts smashed in, fires burning out of control, looting in many great American cities. Business owners violently attacked.”

The host described how a Rochester, N.Y. lady was “savagely assaulted by an angry mob” who have been vandalizing her retailer, and {that a} Dallas man was overwhelmed unconscious by looters.

“What we are all witnessing as a country is a fundamental failure of liberal governments, liberal governors, liberal mayors all across the country,” Hannity stated. “Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and different main cities now ravaged by chaos. They have been run by Democrats for many years.

The host added that governments in cities have been failing their residents for many years below liberal Democratic contol, and claimed that the identical left-wing governance that was guilty for the failure of the COVID-19 response in some states is once more making life tough for residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They know about Antifa. They know about these anarchists. They know the risks they pose. They have let this build and build and build and do nothing to stop the violence,” Hannity stated. “Maybe on night one they could have said they weren’t prepared. What’s your excuse for nights two, three, four, five? They knew that cities were vulnerable to looting and violence during times of unrest. Yet, they are totally unprepared for anything as always.”

He described Democratic politicians’ dealing with of the violence “a total complete dereliction of duty.”

“There was no plan, a spectacular failure on every level,” Hannity stated. “The damage, the carnage, the wreckage will go on for years as a result of this. This chaos needs to end now.”