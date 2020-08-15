Sean Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident

Gelael ground to a stop on the last lap of Saturday’s primary race with simply 2 corners to go and appeared not able to leave the cars and truck under his own power.

According to a declaration by the FIA, the Indonesian motorist was assisted of the cars and truck by the medical group and was then moved to a close-by healthcare facility for preventive checks.

“The FIA advises that an incident occurred during the final lap of the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race today, in Barcelona, involving Sean Gelael,” the declaration checked out. “The DAMS driver was immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews.

“He was extricated by the attending medical crew and has been transferred by ambulance to Hospital General De Granollers for precautionary checks.”

The race was won by MP Motorsport motorist Nobuharu Matsushita, who recuperated from an 18th beginning position to take an excellent return win in an eventful function race.

Robert Shwartzman and Guanyu Zhou signed up with the Japanese motorist on the podium, while a dissatisfied champion leader Callum Ilott needed to opt for 5th.