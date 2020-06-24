Sean Dyche says offensive banner must not overshadow Burnley’s community work | Football News







Sean Dyche is eager to make sure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work accomplished by Burnley within the community after Monday’s banner incident.

An offensive banner with the message ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over their match at Manchester City on Monday.

The membership have condemned the banner and promised to impose life bans if the perpetrators may be recognized, and Dyche stated the message stood in distinction to the membership’s ideas.

“As a club all we can do is attempt to put out the right message and you know the amount of work done in the community here,” Dyche stated.

“What has been achieved in the community over the last five years has been nothing short of fantastic, in terms of the links in the community and the number of people affected, and we don’t wish for that to be undermined by a few making a statement that is unacceptable.”

In post-match interviews, Burnley captain Ben Mee stated he was “angry and embarrassed” after seeing the banner, and Dyche stated his feedback mirrored the ideas of the dressing room.

He stated: “A number of players felt very passionately, I want to make that clear to be fair to the players, they all have Twitter accounts but I said Ben will do the talking and I will do the talking.

“Ben spoke very effectively, very authentically as the person that he’s, I performed my half in addition to the chief govt and the chairman as effectively. We’re united as a membership.

“I can’t speak for everyone in the town, but I’d like to think this is looked upon as the actions of a small number of individuals rather than the whole town and the whole club.”