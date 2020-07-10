Sean Dyche expects no favours from Liverpool when Burnley travel to Anfield | Football News





Burnley boss Sean Dyche is pleased with his side’s points tally in 2010, especially because they are missing key players through injury

Sean Dyche is not expecting any let-up from Premier League champions Liverpool as injury-hit Burnley head to Anfield looking to cause an upset.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to the title and, with no other silverware available, are looking to end the league campaign in record-breaking fashion.

1:02 Burnley manager Sean Dyche says that he remains a fan of VAR but believes they got two decisions wrong in Thursday night’s matches. Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he remains a fan of VAR but believes they got two decisions wrong in Thursday night’s matches.

Liverpool need three wins from their remaining four fixtures to surpass Manchester City’s record points total of 100 set in 2017/18 and boast a 100 per cent record at Anfield heading within their penultimate home match.

Asked if the trip to Merseyside is less intimidating without fans there, Burnley boss Dyche said: “No, certainly not. I mean, you’ve kept very good players in front of you – top players, in fact, some of them.

“They look hungry to me. They look like they need to achieve other markers in the growing season.

“I think it is demonstrably more so when there’s a full house there, but I’m saying it’s still no easy task, whether it’s a complete house there or perhaps not.

“I mean, Man City had that a real edge to them when we played them and a real sharpness to them in their game. I can’t presuppose anything other than Liverpool will be ready to play.”

Burnley skipper Ben Mee, alongside Matt Lowton, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes look set to miss the remaining portion of the campaign.

Such injuries, combined with the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart departing by the end of their contracts has stretched the Burnley squad, yet they sit 10th in the standings on a remarkable 49 points.

Norwich vs Burnley Live on

Beating their Premier League most useful of seventh and 54 points occur 2017/18 remains possible, but Dyche knows his absentees make that task harder.

“Well, I think if we had the full complement of players, I’d be looking at the games we’ve got and I’d be expecting to get things,” Dyche added.

“That’s not because I don’t think in the group we have, of course, it just means we are still stretched. It is a fact.

0:33 Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals captain Ben Mee and Jack Cork are likely to miss the remaining portion of the Premier League season. Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals captain Ben Mee and Jack Cork are most likely to miss out the rest of the Premier League season.

“We are playing back-to-back games in a brief space of time. There is a demand on that. So I believe I’m slightly more open minded about that in addition to where we are able to take it from now about in.

“Equally, overall, I would point out it is our own second-highest entire of factors since we have been in the Premier League, such as the time when the team was at the Premier League just before my period here.

2:47 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Burnley’s conquer West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Burnley’s conquer West Ham in the Premier League.

“So, which very satisfying with video games left to go, therefore it is that stability though.

“I consider if we experienced the full match of gamers where we could actually make the modifications, and more of those when desired, even if throughout a game.

“Then I’d like to think we could challenge for our highest total level. I’m not saying we can’t. I just think it’s slightly more tricky.”