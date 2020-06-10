Sean Connery’s former luxury seafront villa in Nice goes on sale for £27million – Armenian News

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery’s former villa is on the market for £27 million (€30 million), the Daily Mail reviews.

The luxurious seafront property which was lengthy-owned by the 007 actor and situated in the inexperienced hills of the Cap de Nice, boasts views over the Port of Nice on the French Riviera.

The Villa Le Roc Fleuri, which options six flooring and eight bedrooms which look out over the Mediterranean sea, is on sale via the Knight Frank Cap Ferrat property company.

Scottish actor Connery owned the villa along with his second spouse, Micheline Roquebrune, who was initially from the area. The James Bond star, who presently lives in the Bahamas along with his spouse, used to reside in the Cap de Nice mansion and locals nonetheless check with it as “Sean Connery’s house”.

The spacious property has 1000 m² of dwelling house and is state of affairs on landscaped grounds that stretch to 5000 m².

In the elegant entrance corridor are an Belle Epoque type staircase and an elevator, adorned with flowers and wrought iron arabesques.

The villa is full with a spa and fitness center, which additionally options plunging views of the ocean, and an outside infinity pool constructed into the hole of a rock.

The property, which is barely 30 minutes from Monaco and Cannes, is the proper retreat for lovers of magnificence.