Sean Connery turns 90. Yes, you read that correctly

The first James Bond turned 90 on Tuesday, as difficult as that is to believe.
It’s true: Connery was born August 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The beloved actor, who starred as Agent 007 in the first Bond film “Dr. No” in 1962, hasn’t been on the Hollywood radar for years, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still a big star.
“As much as the Beatles, it was Connery’s charismatic Bond who kept alive Britain’s postwar amour-propre,” Bradshaw writes. “Does Britain appear to be waning pathetically on the world stage? Oh no. Britain is still powerful — but in secret, you see, like 007.”
Connery’s career extended much more beyond the seven Bond films in which he starred.
He also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 classic film “Marnie “and won a best supporting actor Academy Award for his role in the 1987 mob/crime film “The Untouchables.”
His last credited role was voicing the main character in the 2012 animated film “Sir Billi.”
“Things come…