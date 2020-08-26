Sean Connery turns 90, receives birthday wishes from James Bond family

One of his most memorable roles was as the first actor to tackle the character of James Bond, beginning with 1962’s “Dr. No.” His other notable films include “The Untouchables,” “The Rock” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

To celebrate the industry titan, Hollywood stars offered up birthday wishes.

“Happy 90th birthday Sir Sean Connery,” wrote fellow Bond star Pierce Brosnan on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself posing with Connery. “I was eleven years old in 1964, just off the plane from Ireland when I saw ‘Goldfinger’ at the ABC cinema on Putney high street. You were my Bond of inspiration.”

The official Twitter account for the Bond franchise shared a montage of some of Connery’s finest moments in the films.

“Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from [producers] Michael [G. Wilson], Barbara [Broccoli], everyone at EON and all your fans.”

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” star George Lazenby, who played Bond for a…