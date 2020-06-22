Seamus Coleman: Having Carlo Ancelotti as Everton boss means players are fighting for their futures | Football News





Seamus Coleman: We should play for our locations underneath Carlo Ancelotti

Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes the squad are enjoying for their futures underneath supervisor Carlo Ancelotti.

The goalless draw within the Merseyside derby at residence to Liverpool highlighted a few of the enhancements the Italian has made since taking up in December however that won’t be sufficient to stop some adjustments being made.

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, a £20m signing from Manchester United in January 2017, appears to be like like being one of many first to go away as he’s near becoming a member of Nice in a cut-price deal after holding talks with the Ligue 1 membership over the weekend.

Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg may even be leaving Goodison Park on the finish of the season to rejoin Ajax.

But Coleman believes all of the remaining players have to lift their video games with a three-time Champions League winner on the helm.

“We have to realise at this club, we have a world-class manager and as players we are fighting for our futures,” he instructed EvertonTV.

“He is new to the job and I’m certain he’ll wish to be placing his stamp on issues.

“I want this club to be successful, we all need to be pushing in the right direction and giving everything we have to be part of this team going forward.

“[Competing with the division’s strongest teams] cannot be one thing that simply occurs in durations.

“We need to build a culture, demanding from each other in training.”