Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks record for most expensive game ever sold

Super Mario Bros. keeps breaking records three . 5 decades after release. A mint copy of a US version of the 1985 game just sold for $114,000 at Heritage Auctions, breaking the last record set by a copy of Super Mario Bros. in similar condition that sold for $100,150 at an auction last year.

That helps it be, according to game collector and journalist Chris Kohler, the most expensive game ever sold currently.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. just sold at auction for $114,000, which is really a new record for the sale of a single game. Bet the owners of the $100,000 one, which is a youthful printing, feel good today. pic.twitter.com/lVdcla8d19 — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) July 10, 2020

What makes this particular version so coveted? Well, it’s graded at a 9.4 out of 10, which means it’s in near-perfect condition, with everything sealed in the first packaging. It’s also a certain version of the US retail edition, which went through many iterations as time passes. Here’s Heritage with a neat explanation of the so-called cardboard hangtab which makes this unit so rare:

What’s the offer with cardboard hangtabs? you can, understandably, wonder. Cardboard hangtabs were originally used on the united states test market copies of black box games, right back before plastic was used to seal each game. As Nintendo began to further establish their company in the usa, their packaging was updated almost continuously. Strangely, the addition of the plastic wrap came before the box cutting die was altered to remove the cardboard hangtab. This rendered the functionality of the cardboard hangtab completely useless, since it was under the plastic seal. There are four sub-variants of the plastic sealed cardboard hangtab box (this particular copy of Super Mario Bros. being the “3 Code” variant) that were produced within the span of one year. Each sub-variant of the cardboard hangtab black box, produced within that timeframe, had a production period of just a few months; a drop in the bucket set alongside the title’s over all production run. In short, a cardboard hangtab copy of any early Nintendo Entertainment System game brings a particular air of “vintage” unrivaled by its successors.

Heritage also outlines the broader picture in terms of the game’s value and nostalgia factor: it is the highest-selling game on the original NES console of all time, and also being the initial entry in the Super Mario Bros. series and marking the first appearance of series villain Bowser.

Yet why, of all items, is this one worth $114,000? We can’t be entirely sure, since the auction winner remains anonymous. Typically, these buyers, frequently very wealthy, like to stay that way. That said, it’s certainly believable that somebody with the cash and dedication to building out the rarest of Nintendo or video game collections would want something similar to this on the shelf (or perhaps sealed in glass or in a safe).