Seahawks trying to bring back linebacker Shaquem Griffin

The Seattle Seahawks are trying to re-sign Shaquem Griffin.

Both Griffin brothers have become invaluable components of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense over the last few seasons. While Shaquill Griffin became a Pro Bowler for the first time last year, brother Shaquem Griffin continues to make waves as a backup linebacker despite the fact that he only has one hand.

Many in Seattle were starting to despair when the Seahawks announced that Shaquem did not make the 53-man roster, but their fears can now officially be put to rest after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks are trying to get Griffin back on the roster.

Seattle Seahawks are attempting to sign Shaquem Griffin to their practice squad, per source. The team released Griffin on Saturday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2020

Shaquem Griffin has been a quality backup over the last two years

Even if Griffin had two hands, there were concerns about where he would play in the NFL, as some doubted the possibility of him playing the same edge rusher role he starred in at UCF while weighing under 230 pounds. Seattle…