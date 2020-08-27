Seahawks safety Jamal Adams needed stitches after cutting strawberries

NBA season might be in jeopardy following uniformity strike by Gerald Bourguet

A fruit and vegetables accident required Jamal Adams to miss out on practice.

The Seattle Seahawks invested a lot in Jamal Adams, as they turned a number of premium draft selects to the New York Jets in exchange for the male who may be the very best safety in the league. While the Seahawks were eliminated to discover that their star acquisition’s injury that kept him out of practice wasn’t anything extremely major, they may begin giggling when they hear how Adams sustained his hand injury.

Pete Carroll validated that Adams sliced a part of his hand while slicingstrawberries While the injury isn’t believed to be anything that will sideline him throughout the season, he was held out of practice as a preventative measure.

When Ronnie Lott did it, it felt a bit more manly than when Adams ruined his hand.

#Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sliced his finger cutting strawberries and needed to get a couple ofstitches Pete Carroll states he was held out of practice today because of that. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2020

Jamal Adams is making his existence felt at Seahawks practice

Adams taped a remarkable 6.5 sacks last season, selecting off one pass and amounting to 75 takes on throughout his last year with the Jets …