Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Denies Armed Robbery Allegations, Witnesses Back Me Up!

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar declares he did NOT take out a weapon as well as rob individuals at a Florida picnic today … as well as declares he’s obtained 5 witnesses that will certainly support his tale.

Dunbar’s lawyer Michael Grieco informs TMZ Sports … 5 witnesses involved his workplace Friday early morning as well as authorized vowed testimonies firmly insisting Dunbar was NOT associated with the May 13 occurrence.

“My client is innocent,” Greico informs us … “Never been arrested before. This is a man who’s never been in handcuffs, never been in trouble. He didn’t do anything wrong. He’s completely innocent.”

As we formerly reported, Dunbar– together with NY Giants gamer Deandre Baker— are charged of taking greater than $7,00 0 in money as well as numerous expensive watches at gunpoint throughout a celebration failed

The Miramar PoliceDept states several witnesses saw both males getting partygoers to pass on their prized possessions while Baker barked orders.

Officials claim there were clashing declarations from witnesses regarding whether Dunbar was likewise sporting a weapon.

Law enforcement states Baker got a third male– that was putting on a red mask– to fire a person at the celebration, however the concealed male did refrain from doing it.

The authorities record recommends Baker was the shot customer– as well as Dunbar was an associate.

But, Greico informs us his customer is 100% innocent– as well as he’s implicating authorities of “celebrating” the reality they have actually obtained high account suspects in their views.

“They did a virtual touchdown dance on Twitter,” Greico informed us … “They tagged the Giants and the Seahawks in a tweet. One of the most unprofessional things I’ve ever seen.”

Greico is likewise distressed authorities are getting his customer to give up face to face– which can place him in danger throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if his customer would certainly give up, Greico informed us he’s attempting to deal with police to attempt as well as obtain them to take out the warrant … however urges he’s not assisting his customer conceal from polices.

“I’m not holding him up anywhere.”