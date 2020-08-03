Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is poised to win his first NFL MVP in 2020

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 reacts to throwing a touchdown pass against Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe, but Russell Wilson has yet to win NFL MVP during his eight years in the league.

Russell Wilson has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL since the Seattle Seahawks took him in the third round (75th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s started all 16 regular-season games in all eight of his years in the pros and year after year finishes as one of the top-performing signal-callers.

With all of that said though, Wilson hasn’t been named NFL MVP once throughout the course of his career and that’s surprising for sure. He won a Super Bowl in just his second NFL season and went to the big game again in year three (and lost because the Seahawks opted to throw the ball rather than run it at the goal line).

Wilson might not have won MVP yet, but armed with a new contract at age 31, he’s shown no signs of slowing down and 2020 very well could be his year to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Nate Burleson said on Good Morning Football that Russell Wilson was his pick to win MVP in 2020 and it’s not an…