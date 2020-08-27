Seahawks bringing in former center Justin Britt for visit

The Seattle Seahawks might be bringing back Justin Britt.

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made relocate to clean up cap area, in hopes of pursuing some top-tier complimentary representatives. One of the cap casualties was center Justin Britt, as the group anticipated complimentary representative finalizing BJ Finney to get a firm grasp on the starter’s function. That hasn’t took place so far in training school, and Seattle may be returning to the well once again.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks have actually brought Britt in for avisit It’s unidentified if the group will sign him to a brand-new offer. Britt is now the 2nd former Seahawk to tryout for the group on Wednesday, as pass receiver Paul Richardson made the trek to Seattle’s training center.

The Seahawks had another familiar gamer in for a visit today: C Justin Britt, who was launched previously this offseason. He was a very long time starter in Seattle. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2020

Britt has actually been a constant part of Seattle’s offending line

Last season, Britt tore his ACL throughout Seattle’s Week 8 contest versus theAtlanta Falcons With Britt due over $8 million in 2020, the Seahawks chose to launch him with an injury classification backin April However, it was kept in mind that Britt wasn’t dealing with any setbacks in his rehab.

Seattle utilized their …