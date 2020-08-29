Seahawks bring back familiar face to address lack of wide receiver depth

The Seattle Seahawks are reunited with a previous wideout, and it feels so excellent

The San Francisco 49ers have actually been acquiring a heap of attention for their wide receiver corps falling like dominoes. But we can’t gloss over the Seattle Seahawks’ has a hard time at the position also. Phillip Dorsett, Cody Thompson and John Ursua are all remaining of group practices due to injury. So, the Seahawks decided to bring back a familiar face to run it back.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is signing receiver Paul Richardson to an agreement. Richardson took a trip to Seattle previously today to exercise for the group and to go through COVID-19 screening.

The Seahawks are signing Paul Richardson, a source informs me (@MikeGarafolo initially reported). They’re banged up at WR with Phillip Dorsett (foot), John Ursua (hamstring) and Cody Thompson sitting the last couple of days with injuries. Richardson invested his very first 4 seasons in Seattle. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 29, 2020

Richardson looking to show himself after leaving Seattle

Richardson started his NFL profession in Seattle, as he was a second-round choice in the 2014 NFL Draft outof Colorado The deep-threat receiver didn’t make much of an effect in his very first 3 seasons with the Seahawks, once he entered his agreement year, …