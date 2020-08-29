Seahawks bring back familiar face to address lack of wide receiver depth

The Seattle Seahawks are reunited with a previous wideout, and it feels so excellent
The San Francisco 49ers have actually been acquiring a heap of attention for their wide receiver corps falling like dominoes. But we can’t gloss over the Seattle Seahawks’ has a hard time at the position also. Phillip Dorsett, Cody Thompson and John Ursua are all remaining of group practices due to injury. So, the Seahawks decided to bring back a familiar face to run it back.
According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is signing receiver Paul Richardson to an agreement. Richardson took a trip to Seattle previously today to exercise for the group and to go through COVID-19 screening.
Richardson looking to show himself after leaving Seattle
Richardson started his NFL profession in Seattle, as he was a second-round choice in the 2014 NFL Draft outof Colorado The deep-threat receiver didn’t make much of an effect in his very first 3 seasons with the Seahawks, once he entered his agreement year, …