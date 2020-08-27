Seahawks appear to be signing Paul Richardson for depth

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be in the market for a pass receiver, and they apparently are on the edge of signing Paul Richardson.

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be looking for a pass receiver, with a level of reports connecting them to Antonio Brown andJosh Gordon According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network they are on the edge of signing somebody, as Paul Richardson is at the center today for COVID-19 screening.

According to Garafolo, Richardson will go through procedure and might sign later on today. As long as infection screening and procedure go as hoped, the signing appears like a procedure.

Richardson was prepared by Seattle in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft, and he invested his very first 4 NFL seasons there. His finest season was available in 2017, with 44 catches for 703 backyards (16.0 backyards per catch) and 6 goals on 80 targets.

Richardson signed a five-year, $40 million handle Washington in 2018. Over 2 seasons and 17 video games for them, he amounted to 48 receptions for 507 yards and 4 goals. With the capability to clear $6 million in cap area, with just $2 million in dead cash, Richardson was a simple cut for the brand-new routine in Washington this offseason.

Paul Richardson is simply a depth signing for the Seahawks

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf stay recognized as Seattle’s leading 2 pass receivers …