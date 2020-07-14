Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, PS4, & Xbox (STGX2000400)

Price:
$62.49 - $57.49
(as of Jul 14,2020 19:51:08 UTC – Details)
Easily store and access 2TB to content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive
Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop
To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition no software required
This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable
Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty