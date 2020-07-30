Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – Compatible with PS4 (STGD2000400)



Price: $159.00

No more deleting games from the PS4 console just to make room for new ones—store 100+ titles with 2TB of portable external hard drive storage. The Seagate Game Drive for PS4 delivers no-lag performance, quick step-by-step setup, and plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity—no power cable needed. Featuring the classic black and blue design of PS4, it’s the perfect accessory for any gaming setup and its compact, travel-ready form factor means the adventure can go anywhere.

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included one year limited warranty