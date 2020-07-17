Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – Light Blue USB 3.0 for PC Laptop and Mac, 1 year Mylio Create, 2 Months Adobe CC Photography (STHN2000402)



Price: $62.49

(as of Jul 17,2020 05:17:07 UTC – Details)



Store and access 2TB of photos and files on the go, with Seagate Backup Plus Slim. The perfect compliment to personal aesthetic, this compact, portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure and quick plug-and-play connectivity with the included USB 3.0 cable. Giving files extra protection is practically effortless—simply back up with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Plus—edit, manage, and share photos with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan!

Store and access 2TB of photos and files on the go, with Seagate Backup Plus Slim, an external hard drive for Mac and Windows

This portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure, and is a stylish USB drive

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

Edit, manage, and share photos with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty