Seafood, dairy and wine industries could be targeted by China

The seafood, dairy and wine industries could be within the firing line after Australia angered China by providing sanctuary to Hong Kong residents, specialists have informed Daily Mail Australia.

Beijing has threatened ‘additional motion’ after Canberra cancelled its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and prolonged visas for its residents who worry they could be unfairly arrested underneath China’s new nationwide safety legislation.

Experts worry there’s a ‘excessive chance’ of extra tariffs after China slapped an 80 per cent tax on Aussie barley and banned some beef imports following Canberra’s name for an inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Pichamon Yeophantong, a senior lecturer in worldwide relations at UNSW, mentioned: ‘It’s laborious to anticipate what Beijing’s subsequent transfer will be however there’s a excessive chance of additional tariffs, maybe on seafood, dairy and wine.

‘The different choice would be coal which has been targeted earlier than and would be a neater goal than iron ore as a result of there are extra various suppliers.’

Dr Yeophantong warned China might proceed telling college students and vacationers to not journey Down Under in an obvious try to wreck the Australian financial system.

Last month state media claimed Australia was ‘racist’ and warned residents they could be victimised in the event that they travelled right here.

‘China could additionally enhance messaging to its residents telling them to not come to Australia,’ Dr Yeophantong mentioned.

‘Given what is going on with coronavirus spreading right here in the meanwhile, they could discover a extra keen viewers.’

However, Dr Yeophantong mentioned there have been good the explanation why Beijing’s response would possibly be restricted.

‘Even although tariffs will damage Australia, additionally they hurt Chinese enterprise pursuits so Beijing must take that under consideration,’ she mentioned.

‘Also, China has to be cautious as a result of any strikes could set off a series response in different international locations and Beijing cannot afford to jeopardise its international popularity.’

‘Thirdly, the China-Australia free commerce settlement means Beijing can not go “completely crazy” as a result of it’s restricted in the way it can reply’.

Under the 2015 settlement, China can not impose any tariffs besides on wool, beef and milk powder underneath a particular clause.

All the results additional motion brings ought to be shouldered by the Australian aspect Chinese Foreign Ministry

But Dr Yeophantong warned Beijing might be ready to briefly break the deal. ‘If one aspect walks away there’s not a lot the opposite can do about it,’ she mentioned.

‘Trade disputes are settled by a prolonged and pricey worldwide authorized course of so international locations typically resort to diplomatic stress as an alternative.’

Or, as an alternative of tariffs, China could make imports harder with further customs checks.

Dr Weihuan Zhou, additionally a senior lecturer at UNSW, mentioned he believes China will retaliate as a result of the federal government ‘has a powerful view that that is an intervention into home affairs and nationwide sovereignty.’

He mentioned agricultural merchandise reminiscent of milk energy have been most certainly to be targeted.

The ‘Special Safeguard Mechanism’ within the free-trade settlement permits China to slap tariffs on wool, beef and milk energy as soon as a threshold degree of every is imported in a calendar 12 months.

‘China has already performed so on beef, leaving milk powder the one choice,’ Dr Zhou mentioned.

‘But there must be a factual discovering that Australia’s milk powder exports to China in 2020 has exceeded the set off for this 12 months earlier than China can enhance the tariff.’

Dr Yeophantong mentioned that the brink degree after which milk powder imports can be taxed will probably be reached this 12 months.

‘In gentle of this, dairy would possibly be the extra viable goal for Beijing to impose greater tariffs as soon as the export threshold is met and the preferential tariffs assured underneath ChAFTA are withdrawn,’ she mentioned.

‘But as beforehand talked about, Beijing will nonetheless have to be cautious with the way it wields its financial levers, particularly contemplating how Chinese companies even have an rising stake in Australia’s dairy and different key export sectors.’

Scott Morrison is granting five-year visas with a pathway to everlasting residency for college kids and expert migrants from Hong Kong after China imposed draconian new legal guidelines on the territory.

China’s new nationwide safety legislation prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist actions or as international intervention in Hong Kong.

Critics say it curtails freedom of speech and pro-democracy protesters have since been charged for holding flags, posters and pamphlets.

In a powerful warning final evening, China’s international minister mentioned it sees Australia’s transfer concerning Hong Kong as international interference in its inside affairs.

‘We would reserve the precise to take additional motion. All the results additional motion brings ought to be shouldered by the Australian aspect,’ the ministry mentioned.

‘Any conspiracy to exert stress on China is not going to succeed.’

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra added: ‘The Australian aspect has been clanking that they oppose international interference.

‘However, they’ve blatantly interfered in China’s inside affairs by making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong associated points. Its hypocrisy and double commonplace is uncovered in full.

‘We urge the Australian aspect to instantly cease meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China’s inside affairs underneath any pretext or in any manner.

‘Otherwise it is going to result in nothing however lifting a rock solely to hit its personal ft.’

China is Australia’s largest buying and selling associate, shopping for a couple of third of all exports price $135 billion a 12 months.

Beijing and Canberra have been at loggerheads in latest weeks after Australia led international requires an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, which first surfaced in China late final 12 months.

China retaliated by slapping an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley, suspending beef imports and telling college students and vacationers to not journey Down Under in an obvious try to wreck the Australian financial system.

Last month Scott Morrison mentioned cyber-attacks by a state-based actor have elevated dramatically in latest weeks and targeted ‘all ranges of presidency’ in addition to ‘vital infrastructure’.

Security chiefs say the hackers are utilizing the so-called ‘spear-phishing’ methodology to steal delicate login particulars by sending rip-off emails, and finishing up common ‘reconnaissance’ to search out weak factors in Australia’s defences.