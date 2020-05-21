Rare’s open-world pirate video game, Sea of Thieves, is sailing to Steam on June 3rd, Microsoftannounced today For the previous 2 years, Sea of Thieves was offered on Xbox One as well as the WindowsStore

The Steam variation will certainly set you back $3999 with cross-play assistance consisted of in between all variations of the video game. If you have a duplicate on either Windows 10 or Xbox One, you will certainly still require to acquisition a Steam variation to play it on Valve’s electronic shop.

At launch, the Steam variation will certainly consist of all of the content formerly launched on the various other systems. This consists of the Ships of Fortune upgrade launched last April that presented a brand-new emissary system, permitting gamers to end up being an emissary in the video game.

Sea of Thieves was a slow-moving melt that has actually considerably boosted over the last 2 years. As my coworker Tom Warren mentioned when he took a look at the video game in February 2018 in advance of its launch, Sea of Thieves, at the time, “still felt like a work in progress.” Fortunately, Rare has actually been regularly including post-launch web content in the last pair of years, with 4 web content updates in 2020 alone as well as the video game’s gamer base surpassing 10 million this year.