SDU Foldable Electric Bike SDREAM S500, Full Suspension Ebike for All Terrains Beach Mountain Snow Urban, 20″ Wheel 4.0″ Fat Tire, 20 MPH Max Speed with 500W Motor and 48V/10.4Ah Battery

SDU Introduction



Who We Are

We are SDU, an electric bicycle creator based in Los Angeles and has factories and suppliers in Europe, China, and Southeast Asia, aiming to design the most stylish and strengthened e-Bike for you, for fun, and for proud. We love the balance that the bicycle brings to the world and also believe that a sense of adventure makes life better. So we created SDU SDREAM e-Bike to inspire people to go further, see more, meet new friends and create amazing experiences.

Our Mission

Electric bikes are increasingly regarded as a green alternative to polluting vehicles, as well as an efficient way to the “last mile” commute. We want to offer people who are willing to have a try of new travel ways a trust-worthy e-bike. With the countless efforts, time and money invested, we trust we could build our career based on customers’ great riding experience. We build SDU SDREAM, which is more than a ton of fun. It is a medium to connect people to nature, rider to their bike, and people to people.

SDU S500

Preassembled

Each S500 electric bike is preassembled before shipment, so you don’t have to waste money and time looking for a store to assemble it. Just adjust the seat height for yourself before riding.

The box includes

S500 Electric Bike

Battery and Charger

Manual and Tools Set

Front and Rear Fenders

SDU SDREAM S500 Electric Bike



More than a ton of fun

Model S500 is styled in an integrated streamlined shape. The aesthetically pleasing is contributed to its manufacturing process, which involves the hydro-forming technique – a technology that is widely used in the automotive industry, making use of the complex shapes made possible by hydroforming to produce stronger, lighter, and more rigid unibody structures for vehicles.

500 watt electric motor

7-Speed Gear Shifter and maximum 20mph speed

Full suspension

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh lithium removable battery

Up to 35 miles on a single charge

High Performance Motor

S500 is equipped with 500W high speed brushless motor, providing more than enough to power your daily commute or mountain trip. With max 20 mph speed and up to 35 miles range, it will get you so much fun.

Superior Full Suspension

S500 achieves the amazingly comfortable riding with its excellent full suspension. It also protects frame motor, battery, and sub-parts from impact and provides you more safety riding.

4” Fat Tires

Fat tires’ great traction ensures a safer riding. More than commuting, any furious riding on no matter wet stone, muddy path or snowy hill will be an awesome trip.

48V/10.4Ah Battery

The 48V/10.4Ah 500Wh battery with is perfectly hidden in the frame to ensure the safety of the electrical system and avoid falling during fierce riding. The battery is removable and can be charged disassembly or on the bike, the charging time is normally 5 hours.

7-speed Gear with Wieldy Dashboard

7-speed gearing coupled with a rear derailleur for smoother shifting, allowing you to choose the appropriate gear for various terrain. You can easily change the assist mode from level 1 to level 3 and check the battery status on the dashboard.

Foldable E-BIKE

S500 is foldable and easy to take along wherever you go with simply 3-step folding.

Loose the handlebar clamp and fold the handlebar.

Loose the folding clamp in the middle of the frame and to fold the bicycle frame in half

Press the pedals inward and push them up to 90 degree.

Easy Unboxing

The box you will receive contains:

S500 Electric Bike

Front and rear fenders

Battery and Charger

Manual

Tool Set

Please read the manual carefully before you set up the Ebike.

Charging Methods

Instructions for charging with disassembly of the battery: Please fold the middle part of the bike, use the key to unlock the battery. Plug the charger’s charging plug into the battery’s charging jack, then start charging.

Instruction for charging on the bike: Open the power system cover, plug into the charging jack.

SDU Team

Each SDU SDREAM Ebike comes with limited one year applies to battery, motor, controller, dashboard and charger, you’ve no worry about using it.

SDREAM EBIKE CLUB

Find our Brand social media pages to know more people like our SDREAM Ebike!

Motor

750W rear hub motor

750W rear hub motor

500W rear hub motor

500W rear hub motor

350W rear hub motor

Range

Up to 50 miles

Up to 50 miles

Up to 35 miles

Up to 35 miles

Up to 50 miles

Throttle

Twist grip throttle

Twist grip throttle

Twist grip throttle

Twist grip throttle

Thumb throttle

Battery

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh

48V/10.4Ah 500Wh

Shifters

Shimano 7-speed

Shimano 7-speed

Shimano 7-speed

Shimano 7-speed

Shimano 6-speed

Brakes

Tektro hydraulic disk

Tektro hydraulic disk

Mechanical disk

Mechanical disk

Mechanical disk

Wheels

20″ aluminum alloy wheels

20″ aluminum alloy wheels

20″ spoke wheels

20″ spoke wheels

26″ spoke wheels

Tires

4.0″ fat tires

4.0″ fat tires

4.0″ fat tires

4.0″ fat tires

1.95″ tires

Suspension

Front and rear

Front and rear

Front and rear

Front and rear

Front

Folding Method

Frame folding

Frame folding

Frame folding

Frame folding

SDU SDREAM E-BIKE S500 – Achieves the amazingly comfortable riding with its excellent full suspension, which also protects frame motor, battery, and sub-parts from impact and provides you more safety riding. As one of the minimalist-shape foldable electric bikes on the market, S500 could easily help riders get more power while pedaling less with the reinforced motor.

HIGH PERFORMANCE – Ride up to 35 miles on a single charge with 500W electric motor. 7-Speed Gear Shifter and maximum 20Mph satisfy most commuting and sport needs. The 4.0” fat tires with 20” spoke wheels can tackle the most extreme terrain, including urban, beach, mountain and snow. Assembled with Pedal Speed Sensor and Twist Grip Throttle to help you easily adjust three assistance levels.

QUALITY DESIGN – S500 is styled in an integrated streamlined shape with aluminum alloy frame. The front and rear mechanical disc brakes possess a strong and responsive braking force to ensure complete control on the ground. The 48V/10.4Ah 500Wh battery is perfectly hidden in the frame to ensure the safety of the electrical system. The battery is removable and can be charged disassembly or on the bike, the charging time is normally 5 hours, but 3.5 hours with optional fast charger.

3-STEP EASY FOLDING – The compact folding design makes S500 an elegant fully-loaded monster with all we need on the ride. It takes only 3 steps to finish folding. You could easily storage two S500 in your SUV, and take them anywhere you’ve imagined with the folding size 39.8”x19.7”x34.6” and 78.7 lbs weight including battery.

CUSTOMER SERVICE – SDU SDREAM E-bike comes with one year warranty that applies to battery, motor, controller, dashboard and charger. We are an US-based support team, for any questions or concerns about your electric bike, you can make a call or email to us. No need to worry about how to operate anymore. SDU E-bike videos are available on our Amazon Brand Store page and YouTube channel SDREAM E-BIKE.