S&D group: Aliyev is using COVID-19, recent border clashes with Armenia to wipe out political opposition – Panorama

The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the 2nd biggest group in the European Parliament, has actually gotten in touch with the European Union to enforce sanctions on Azerbaijani authorities accountable for the violent repression of the political opposition and civil society in the nation.

“We are alarmed by credible reports of severe torture inflicted by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies on Fuad Gahramanli, the deputy chair of the opposition People’s Front of Azerbaijan (PFA) party. Mr. Gahramanli is one among dozens of the opposition figures arrested by the regime of the President Ilham Aliyev on flimsy charges of preparing a coup, with the leader of the PFA, Ali Karimli, currently unlawfully subjected to a de-facto house arrest,” S&D group vice- president, Kati Piri, stated in a statement on Sunday, responding to disturbing advancements on human rights in Azerbaijan.

“These reprehensible actions constitute part of a systemic pattern of intimidation, harassment and arrests of the opposition members incited by President Aliyev, who repeatedly smeared them in his speeches as a “fifth column” and“traitors” In infraction of Azerbaijani legislation and the nation’s global commitments, they are rejected their basic rights, such as contact with their legal representatives and …