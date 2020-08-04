SD Card Projects Using the PIC Microcontroller



PIC Microcontrollers are a favorite in industry and with hobbyists. These microcontrollers are versatile, simple, and low cost making them perfect for many different applications. The 8-bit PIC is widely used in consumer electronic goods, office automation, and personal projects. Author, Dogan Ibrahim, author of several PIC books has now written a book using the PIC18 family of microcontrollers to create projects with SD cards.

This book is ideal for those practicing engineers, advanced students, and PIC enthusiasts that want to incorporate SD Cards into their devices. SD cards are cheap, fast, and small, used in many MP3 players, digital and video cameras, and perfect for microcontroller applications.

Complete with Microchip’s C18 student compiler and using the C language this book brings the reader up to speed on the PIC 18 and SD cards, knowledge which can then be harnessed for hands-on work with the eighteen projects included within. Two great technologies are brought together in this one practical, real-world, hands-on cookbook perfect for a wide range of PIC fans.

*Eighteen completely tested SD projects in the C programming language

*Details memory cards usage with the PIC18 family