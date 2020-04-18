Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann responds to Gary Neville | Football News



















14:08



Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann responds to feedback made by Gary Neville

Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann responds to feedback made by Gary Neville

Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann responds to feedback made by Gary Neville.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, Swann stated: “Scunthorpe are paying full wages to all their workers, we have furloughed a few of the workers and can in all probability furlough a few of the gamers, however we can pay that 100 per cent.

“And we’ll in all probability be one of many few that may in all probability get by means of to June. But there isn’t any level getting by means of to June if we’re going to be behind closed doorways, and there isn’t any season to begin.

“We’re saying we’ll nonetheless honour these contracts however for a later date. So once we’ve honoured these contracts they’ll pay the PFA again, the cash that they’ve borrowed or the cash the PFA give them.

“Nobody loses, truly, on this. We’re not asking to take wage cuts of 50 per cent, we’re not asking to lose all of your cash, and we’re definitely not kicking gamers out. That was the crux of the letter I despatched out.

“I used to be actually disillusioned to be attacked personally, and the membership to be attacked, when actually, while you take a look at the assertion, it was simply asking for a little bit of assist and steerage.

“I appreciate Gary is a TV presenter. To use that platform I think was out of order.”

See Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann’s feedback within the video above