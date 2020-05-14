Screening ALL middle-aged men for prostate cancer would pick up 8,000 extra cases

Screening all middle-aged men for prostate cancer utilizing MRI scans would pick up 8,000 extra cases a yr, a landmark trial has discovered.

The dramatic findings, by consultants at Imperial College London, might pave the best way for Britain’s first prostate screening programme.

The 15-minute scan would be used on all men between the ages of 50 and 70 to identify tumours earlier than they grow to be harmful – which might save hundreds of lives.

The breakthrough research, to be introduced by way of video hyperlink to the world’s largest cancer convention later this month, represents the primary time any scan or take a look at has been proven to be correct sufficient for a routine prostate screening programme.

In time it might result in a programme modelled on the breast cancer screening scheme, by which all middle-aged men would be invited for scans each 5 years.

The trial, which noticed 411 wholesome men scanned, discovered MRI picked up 50 per cent extra aggressive cancers than utilizing the usual ‘PSA’ blood take a look at.

And, crucially, MRI scans had been no extra doubtless than PSA to pick up the small, insignificant tumours that docs are anxious might result in overtreatment.

If rolled out throughout the UK, the staff predicts that it would enhance the variety of aggressive cases of prostate cancer detected every year by between 7,466 and eight,350.

This would save hundreds of lives – as a result of the sooner cancer is picked up, the higher the prognosis.

The researchers stress {that a} bigger research of at the least 20,000 men is required earlier than they will take their outcomes to the National Screening Council – which suggests it would be at the least six or seven years earlier than a screening programme may very well be launched.

But the trial supplies the primary ‘proof of concept’ that MRI screening improves detection charges with out resulting in a increase in overtreatment.

The Daily Mail has been campaigning for greater than 20 years for an enchancment in prostate cancer therapies and prognosis.

Study chief Professor Hashim Ahmed, whose outcomes will probably be introduced to 40,000 docs who will log-in to the American Society of Clinical Oncology congress on the finish of the month, stated final night time: ‘This is an enormous – it should result in a re-think about how we detect prostate cancer.

‘It has the potential to type the idea of a brand new screening programme for prostate cancer and may very well be a game-changer

‘MRI has the advantage of passing over the many cancers which don’t have to be recognized and focussing on the sorts of cancers which usually tend to shorten life.

‘By finding these aggressive cancers at the earliest opportunity, men have the opportunity to be offered less invasive treatments with fewer side effects.’

At the second men normally solely discover out they’ve prostate cancer after they begin displaying signs – normally after they begin discovering it troublesome to urinate or get a sizzling burning sensation.

They then request a ‘PSA’ blood take a look at from their GP – which they’re eligible for over the age of 50.

But that is removed from correct – lacking many aggressive cancers and choosing up too many cancers that would not trigger issues if they’d not been detected.

Because of this PSA has by no means been deemed correct sufficient for a screening programme.

Experts say that is the important thing motive that annual prostate cancer deaths are nonetheless on the rise and now kills 12,030 men within the UK a yr.

On the opposite hand breast cancer – which has had a screening programme since Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister – has seen deaths drop.

The NHS has began to make use of MRI scanners for confirming prostate cancer, however it isn’t but routine, and nonetheless depends on sufferers having signs and a PSA take a look at first.

The new trial suggests as an alternative utilizing MRI scanners routinely, with out men ever having to bear signs or a PSA take a look at.

It would even be a lot faster. The regular MRI scan takes 30 to 40 minutes, utilizing a radioactive tracer injected into the blood stream. But for screening wholesome men the tracer shouldn’t be used, reducing the time to only 15 minutes.

They would, nevertheless, must nonetheless bear a biopsy to substantiate the outcomes if the MRI scan spots a tumour.

Professor Ahmed stated: ‘If that is to be rolled out we’ll want main funding in scanners.

‘But we did it with mammography for breast cancer, we’ve completed it with colonoscopies for bowel cancer, we’re doing it with CT scanners for lung cancer.

‘Why should prostate be any different? We need investment if we are going to see a decline in mortality.’

Fellow researcher Dr David Eldred-Evans added: ‘We have discovered this can be a non-invasive, protected and extra acceptable technique to take a look at men for prostate cancer.

‘Unfortunately, men can usually be delay from searching for medical recommendation after they have prostate points as a result of they’re anxious in regards to the want for a rectal examination.

‘One of the key advantages is this it can avoid the need for rectal examination, and may encourage more men to have a prostate health check.’

Dr Mark Buzza of the men’s well being charity Movember stated: ‘While larger trials are necessary to validate the study and ensure its cost-effectiveness, this is a promising step towards an effective community-based screening model for prostate cancer.’

Dr Matthew Hobbs of Prostate Cancer UK stated: ‘We desperately want an efficient screening programme for prostate cancer to assist us cease so many men dying from this illness.

‘This exciting trial shows for the first time that a screening programme which is based on MRI scans rather than blood tests might one day provide the answer we’re trying for.’