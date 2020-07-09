Scrabble players are taking racial and ethnic slurs out of the game

The group decided to remove the slurs after conducting a poll of its members that received greater than a thousand passionate responses, NASPA CEO John Chew said in a statement.

Chew said they decided to remove the words, so that the game will be more inclusive.

“How can we in this very day tell prospective members that they’ll only play with us when they accept that offensive slurs have no meaning when played on a board? Chew said in the statement.

Chew said the debate has stirred up a lot of strong feelings in the group.

“Some members threatened to leave the association if a single word were removed; others threatened to leave the association if any offensive words remained. There were a lot of good and bad arguments on both sides,” he said in the statement. Toymaker Hasbro, which own the rights to Scrabble in North America , announced that it is changing the game’s official rules “to make clear that slurs are not permissible in any form of the game.” “Hasbro Gaming is rooted in community and bringing people together, and we are committed to providing an experience that is inclusive and enjoyable for all,” the company said in a statement. Hasbro said that it first started removing offensive words from the Merriam-Webster Official Scrabble Players Dictionary in 1994 and reviews the full list before each reprinting. NASPA uses its list in tournaments, but Chew said he group would talk to Merriam-Webster. Chew said that he loves Scrabble because it brings all kinds of different people together, but said they need to do more to be more inclusive. “As people have said across the spectrum of responses, removing slurs is the very least that we can do to make our association more inclusive. I will be reaching out to the community for suggestions in coming months, and look forward to working with everyone to make our community a larger and happier one,” he said.

