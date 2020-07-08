Scrabble community mulls banning racial and homophobic slurs

Image caption



Leaders of the Scrabble tournament community in North America are voting on whether to ban the usage of racial and homophobic slurs.

The vote will decide whether the words will be taken from the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) listing of accepted words.

The NASPA manages competitive Scrabble tournaments and clubs in North America.

The decision is born after weeks of anti-racism protests in america and around the globe.

Hasbro, owner of the rights to Scrabble in North America, told The New York Times on Tuesday that the NASPA had “agreed to remove all slurs from their word list for Scrabble tournament play, which is managed solely by NASPA and available and then members.”

Hasbro has not allowed slurs in its dictionary since 1994. However the association has still permitted them.

The NASPA advisory board is placed to vote on Thursday. The removal of the language from its vocabulary list could affect online versions of the overall game. The association licenses its list of words to software developers, in accordance with Mashable.

Addressing members in a letter, NASPA Chief Executive John Chew said: “When we play a slur, we have been declaring which our desire to score points in short game is of more value to us compared to slur’s broader function as ways to oppress a small grouping of people.

“I don’t think that is the time for us to be contributing divisively to the world’s problems.

Mr Chew told Reuters news agency he was worried people were delay from joining the association due to offensive language in the association’s dictionary.

About 1,000 people took part in the association’s poll on whether to eliminate the words, that he said.

The survey asked respondents whether or not they wanted the “N-word”, or all slurs, or all offensive words removed from the association’s vocabulary.

Mr Chew said members were split up over removing the “N-word” and people were in preference of its removal.