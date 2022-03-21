In 2022, the South Caucasus Railway Company will spend 2 billion 665 million drams on infrastructure development and economic maintenance programs, which will have a positive impact on the level of railway safety. This was mentioned during the meeting of the SCR Technical-Technological Council, which was dedicated to the implementation of the 2021 infrastructure development program և current programs.

In particular, 2.4 billion drams will be invested in the sphere of line economy, about 200 million drams in the sphere of electrification and energy supply. 60 million drams will be directed to the economy of automation, telemechanics and communication.

In 2022, the line is planned to be overhauled with a total volume of 8 km. It is planned to replace 17.5 thousand reinforced concrete ankles and 5 thousand wooden ankles along the entire length of the line. In order to increase the safety of the railway, it is also planned to continue the policy of eliminating unauthorized crossings this year, which the company has actively undertaken in 2021.

According to Alexei Melnikov, General Director of the South Caucasus Railway Company, the modernization and development of the railway economy is one of the key activities of the company, as it increases the level of railway safety.

“Despite the increase in the score of the condition of the line, which we record every year, the plans for the current year must be fully implemented on time. “We are talking about the safety of trains, and, accordingly, the trust of the company’s partners, the citizens,” Melnikov said.