SCOTUS: Here are the 5 Supreme Court cases the justices have yet to rule on

Trump’s financial documents

For over three hours in early May over the telephone, the court delved into two momentous cases which will determine whether the House of Representatives and a New York prosecutor can subpoena Trump’s accounting firm and banks for his financial documents.

The justices focused on Trump’s effort to shield his documents nevertheless they also prodded the attorneys to explore the future and gauge how an eventual decision will impact the separation of powers and the White House’s broad claims of immunity.

Trump’s attorneys argued that the House subpoenas were “unprecedented in every sense” and asked for “temporary presidential immunity” against the subpoena from a New York prosecutor for the President’s tax records.

The release of any Trump financial documents before the election could be still another bombshell for the President in an already dramatic year.

Obamacare contraceptive mandate

The dispute — the latest concerning the Affordable Care Act to come before the justices — pits supporters of the law’s contraceptive provision, which requires contraceptive be covered with no co-pay as a preventative service, against people who said it violated their religious and moral beliefs.

The law enables some exemptions for churches and other religious entities, but after Trump took office, the government moved in 2017 to allow exemptions for more employers. Under the religious exception rule, any private employer, including publicly traded corporations, could receive exemptions based on a “sincerely held religious belief.”

A 2nd rule extended the same provision to organizations and small businesses that have objections “on the basis of moral conviction which is not based in any particular religious belief.”

The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious order for women, asked the justices to reverse less court order that blocked the rules nationwide.

Religious employment disputes

Seven years back, the court recognized a “ministerial exception” for the first-time, holding that under the First Amendment the government could not restrict a church’s hiring decisions. The justices held that the teacher in that case could possibly be considered a “minister” under the law, triggering the exception.

The case highlights the tension between advocates for religious freedom and church autonomy, and people who argue that employees should be protected by federal anti-discrimination laws and employers who may retaliate against employees for reporting misconduct.

Retirement watch

While neither justice has given public indications he is ready to step aside, the prospect of a vacancy has excited conservatives about installing a younger justice as a replacement.

Though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell famously blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee from receiving a hearing or vote in 2016, he has said a Trump nominee would go ahead.