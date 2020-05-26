Scottsdale Mayor ‘Disturbed’ By Mayweather Club Video, ‘Lack of Common Sense’



The Mayor of Scottsdale is livid with the Arizona nightclub the place Floyd Mayweather partied this weekend — calling the photographs straight-up “disturbing.”

As we beforehand reported, Mayweather hit up TWO events on Saturday — together with a rager on the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale.

You can see within the video NO ONE is carrying a masks or attempting to social distance.

We reached out to the Mayor to see how officers felt in regards to the scenario … and man, Jim Lane is PISSED!

“The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility,” Lane tells TMZ Sports.

“Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically.”

“This disease is spread between people — and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19.”

“We succeeded collectively in stopping our medical companies from being overwhelmed. It was a pricey effort; many companies and people paid an enormous value for the success we now have needed to date.

It is crucial that each one companies adjust to the governor’s government orders — to disregard them is to threat sooner unfold of this illness and additional injury to our bodily and financial wellbeing.”

In different phrases, if individuals aren’t SMART about public social gatherings, issues might get A LOT worse!

Mayor Lane continues …

“In responding to reports about non-compliance to the governor’s orders and public health guidelines, we educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first. I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress.”

“If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we will bring the city and the country back.”

“There are other steps that can be employed under the state and city emergency declarations if needed — we take these matters very seriously.”