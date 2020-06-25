Scottsdale Councilman Slammed for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Remark, Offers Apology



Guy Phillips — the Scottsdale City Council member who mocked George Floyd‘s ultimate phrases and received blasted by Arizona officers — is apologizing, claiming he meant no disrespect.

The councilman addressed a crowd of anti-mask protesters Wednesday by carrying a masks and saying “I can’t breathe” … earlier than eradicating it to disgusting cheers.

Of course, these had been the three phrases Floyd repeated as he pleaded with the Minneapolis cops who had been kneeling on his neck and again as he died.

Phillips’ feedback had been swiftly blasted on social media, together with by AZ Gov. Doug Ducey who referred to as them “Just flat out wrong. Despicable doesn’t go far enough.” Ducey additionally advised Phillips ought to lose his place for mocking Floyd’s demise.

Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane additionally expressed his disappointment and mentioned he hoped Phillips would acknowledge his fault and sincerely apologize.

Phillips is making an attempt to do each, we guess. He’s now saying … “It was a stupid and insensitive comment that I shouldn’t have made, and I had no intention of disrespecting anybody.”

He additionally directed his apology to the Floyd household, saying George “didn’t deserve what happened to him, and I by no means was trying to make light of it by saying I can’t breathe in a mask. Please accept my sincerest apology and that goes out to anyone who became offended.”

And, only a reminder … the councilman made his “stupid” feedback at a rally in opposition to carrying face masks in a state and county with one of many nation’s highest COVID-19 an infection charges.