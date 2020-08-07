Scott’s Thoughts: What’s the point?

Normally with these columns, I attempt to keep them well-researched, well-thought out, so that despite the fact that it is opinionated, it’s supported by truths and not simply strong claims.

That’s not occurring tonight.

Unfortunately, my feelings are too expensive today to form any sense of a meaningful, educated idea.

Now, I will begin this off by stating it’s not over. We’re entering into the video game tomorrow, and if the Leafs have actually revealed us anything over the last couple of years, they understand how to play when their backs protest the wall. The series is still quickly winnable, specifically with the ability on this group.

But it does not seem like it, does it? In the end, it does not matter with this group. We can play that grit-grindy physical design of hockey that everybody states operate in the playoffs like the 2013 group, however it’ll end in frustration. We can have some the finest ability in the league, however it’ll end in frustration. It simply does not matter.

When Nick Robertson scored to make it 3-0, I rejoiced. Happier than I had actually remained in a long period of time. It was just video game 3, however I was having a good time, the Leafs were having a good time, everyone was having a good time.

But absolutely nothing is ever safe with the Leafs, and I dislike that there was even a flash where I did feel safe cheering for this group.

Because being a Leafs fan is waiting …

Read The Full Article