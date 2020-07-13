Scottish Premiership: Zero positive coronavirus test results from 1055 players and staff | Football News





A total of 1055 Scottish Premiership players and staff were tested in round two

No Scottish Premiership footballers tested positive for coronavirus last week, The Joint Response Group has confirmed.

A total of 1055 Scottish Premiership players and staff were tested from July 6 to July 12 after there was one positive result last week from a sample of 936.

The Premiership was given the green light on Friday for its return next month with the Joint Response Group receiving written approval from the Scottish Government for the top-flight season to begin on the weekend of August 1.

Premiership clubs were also able to play bounce games at club training grounds and friendly matches inside stadiums with immediate effect.

A statement read: “The Joint Response Group can confirm that between Monday 6 July and Sunday 12 July, a total of 1055 Scottish Premiership players and team staff were tested for Covid-19, with no positive results recorded.

“The Joint Response Group will provide this information weekly as part of its Return to Football strategy and for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“Due to medical confidentiality, no specific details will be provided on individuals tested.”

The Aberdeen player who tested positive previously for Covid-19 returned to the club’s training ground last Wednesday.

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include ‘virtual season tickets’ for top-flight clubs. Find out more here.