Scottish Premiership Preview: Who can stop Celtic? | Football News







The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season gets underway on Saturday with one burning concern to be addressed: who can stop Celtic winning a record 10 th succeeding title?

Both halves of Glasgow had actually formerly declared 9 titles in a row prior to Celtic did it for a 2nd time when last season was contacted us to a stop in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As an outcome, boasting rights which far go beyond a regular title success are at stake this season.

Neil Lennon, however, has actually declared his Celtic gamers are not under the exact same pressure as they remained in the previous project.

“I wouldn’t say the pressure is off, but it’s certainly not as intense,” stated the Celtic supervisor after last season’s title was validated. “They have equalled nine now and going for 10 is something very special and something we can all look forward to.”

However, Andy Walker informed the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast: “The chat about 10 in a row or whether Rangers can stop it, it will be continuous. It will be each week.

Celtic vs Hamilton Live on

“The gamers, the supervisor and the training personnel will enjoy the chance of composing their names in history. Of course, there’s a little bit of pressure, there’s pressure each week, however in the last couple of seasons they have actually revealed they can manage it.

“Although this will be totally different with no fans, but there’s a level of professionalism there that will see Celtic, especially when you look at their early fixtures, get off to a good start.”

At the exact same time, the heat is most definitely on atIbrox While Steven Gerrard has actually been paid for time thanks to the years of battles on and off the pitch which preceded his arrival, the previous England captain will understand he needs to provide prize success after 2 barren years.

1: 01 Ian Crocker states it is essential for Rangers to make a ‘declaration of intent’ versus Aberdeen in the opening component of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday Ian Crocker states it is essential for Rangers to make a ‘declaration of intent’ versus Aberdeen in the opening component of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday

“The big thing for Rangers will be continuing the form they have shown,” stated previous Rangers striker Kris Boyd on the Scottish Football podcast.

” A great deal of individuals will reverse and state: ‘What does Steven Gerrard need to do?’ Well, begin the season in the specific very same method they began last season. When you recall at last season, the space was 13 points when the season was given a stop.

“With the same players and the same management staff, that’s very difficult to turn around because you are set in your ways.”

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

Both supervisors have their difficulties. Rangers’ title push collapsed after the brand-new year in each of the previous 2 seasons and, with Jermain Defoe nursing a hamstring injury, he needs to keep Alfredo Morelos inspired after the formerly respected striker had a hard time following the winter season break.

As for the champs, Lennon requires a brand-new goalkeeper and will be desperate to keep Odsonne Edouard fit and at the club, especially after Leigh Griffiths reported for pre-season except physical fitness.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Motherwell – who ended up 4th and 3rd respectively last season – have actually kept the bulk of their teams undamaged this summer season and will both be trying to find likewise effective projects this time around.

The Dons start their season by amusing Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday lunch break, in a match you can see live on Sky Sports Football, and according to Boyd, supervisor Derek McIn nes “will again be looking to get into that third or fourth position, there’s no doubt about that”.

However, the Sky Sports expert likewise cautioned: “If Aberdeen are going to continue to challenge for that third and fourth spot, then you are going to have to keep hold of your players.”

As for Motherwell, Walker has actually tipped Steve Robinson’s group to as soon as again be challenging for a top-six surface this season.

Ross Co vs Motherwell Live on

“Motherwell have got this great history, they come up with goal scorers,” stated the ex-Celtic forward. “That’s why Motherwell will be great once again and obviously, the huge increase is having David Turnbull back.

“If he can get back to full fitness, if he can get back to the player he was before he got that terrible injury, I can see Motherwell challenging in the upper half of the top six again.”

Elsewhere, Hibernian and Livingston will intend to develop on remarkable runs prior to the pandemic struck which ultimately saw them end the last project in seventh and 5th location respectively in the table.

It’s going to be a season like no other Andy Walker, Sky Sports expert and previous Celtic striker

“Jack Ross will be looking to finish in the top six this season and he will be trying to push for a European place,” statedWalker “That’s what should be expected of Hibs. For too long, they have underachieved and it’s a big season for everyone in Edinburgh.”

Boyd thinks you can not dismiss Livingston from “pushing on and being in the battle for that top six because their home form is unbelievable and I think last year, only Rangers and Celtic had better home form”.

St Johnstone are likewise well positioned to manage the departure of supervisor Tommy Wright after designating his previous assistant, Callum Davidson, and preserving a settled team.

The Scottish Premiership last standings, determined by points per video game in league matches played to March 13

“I think St Johnstone will be OK, I really do,” statedBoyd “It’s a well-run club, everything behind the scenes, even through the pandemic, they seem to be one of the clubs that haven’t really said much, they seem to be OK.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren and Kilmarnock will both be trying to find enhancement, with the previous requiring to make a winning start to the project, according to Walker.

“They’ve got to try and get off to a good start, they’re at home to Livingston at the weekend and if they get all three points there, it puts them on a solid footing,” he stated.

Killie, however, require to start discovering the back of the internet with higher consistency if they are to protect a top-half surface this season, according to Boyd.

“Kilmarnock’s major issue is scoring goals,” stated the previous Scotland worldwide. “They scored 31 goals in 30 league games last year and that’s a problem. It’s somewhere that Alex Dyer is going to have to address and if they can do that, I’m sure they can find themselves challenging for that top six again.”

At the other end of the table, however, Ross County and Hamilton will certainly enjoy simply to prevent the drop, although Boyd and Walker have their doubts.

Subscribe on Apple |Spotify |Castbox

“They’re [Ross County] going to need to enhance on last season since I believed a great deal of their video games in 2015 weren’t excellent and if they wish to escape that transfer fight, they’re going to need to enhance a lot,” Boyd stated.

Walker believes “this might be the year that Hamilton really struggle to get away from the bottom two”.

Incredibly, the identity of the 12 th group in the leading flight stayed unsure entering into the week of the season kick-off, with relegated Hearts’ obstacle to their demotion and Dundee United’s promo being thought about by an arbitration panel.

The remarkable accumulation, combined with teething issues for the coronavirus screening program, will certainly not be completion of the drama.

The Scottish Premiership returns as part of a brand-new offer with Sky Sports

How the groups are forming up …

ABERDEEN

Manager: Derek McIn nes

Last season: Fourth

Chances: The Dons will be going for a top-three surface after following 4 runners-up areas on the trot with successive fourth-place surfaces. Handing out long-lasting agreements to prevent another summer season exodus rejected them monetary versatility when the pandemic struck, however it has actually offered McIn nes connection. The supervisor protected a significant reward when Jonny Hayes accepted postpone his earnings for a year to help with a return.

Key Player: Sam Cosgrove

0: 32 Aberdeen supervisor Derek McIn nes states he desires his side to install as strong an obstacle as they can in the brand-new Scottish Premiership season Aberdeen supervisor Derek McIn nes states he desires his side to install as strong an obstacle as they can in the brand-new Scottish Premiership season

CELTIC

Manager: Neil Lennon

Last season: Champions

Chances: Retaining Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on another loan was a significant increase, however Lennon is still trying to find a brand-new goalkeeper and most likely protective cover, while dealing with a man-management obstacle in getting striker Leigh Griffiths fit and shooting. But his match-winning choices in the middle of the park make sure Celtic are favourites as they look for a record 10 th successive title.

Key Player: Odsonne Edouard

3: 55 Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon states they can’ t enable the pressure of a possible tenth straight league title to impact them, as the components for the brand-new season are launched Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon states they can’ t enable the pressure of a possible tenth straight league title to impact them, as the components for the brand-new season are launched

DUNDEE UTD

Manager: Micky Mellon

Last season: Championship winners

Chances: Although the pandemic has actually produced unmatched difficulties for all clubs, United have actually had the strangest of preparations after Hearts poached their head coach, Robbie Neilson, and after that introduced a legal transfer to obstruct their promo. New employer Mellon amazed in getting Tranmere successive promos, however their season is most likely to pivot on Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland: if he remains he can fire them to security and if he leaves they require to reinforce sensibly with the transfer cost.

Key Player: Lawrence Shankland

0: 35 New Dundee United supervisor Micky Mellon states he is pleased to be returning house to Scotland for his very first supervisory task in Scottish football New Dundee United supervisor Micky Mellon states he is pleased to be returning house to Scotland for his very first supervisory task in Scottish football

HAMILTON

Manager: Brian Rice

Last season: 11 th

Chances: Brian Rice has actually seen his team get back at more vibrant with just 2 skilled gamers getting here following the departure of 8 recognized first-teamers. Accies were enhancing when last season pertained to an abrupt stop and there are most likely to be lots of ups and downs once again.

Key gamer: Lewis Smith

3: 02 Hamilton head coach Brian Rice informs Sky Sports News the return of the Scottish Premiership feels weird and various however his group are getting ready to go Hamilton head coach Brian Rice informs Sky Sports News the return of the Scottish Premiership feels weird and various however his group are getting ready to go

HIBERNIAN

Manager: Jack Ross

Last season: Seventh

Chances: Ross will require to utilize his man-management abilities to preserve team consistency after the club cut earnings and a variety of tasks while generating gamers, consisting of striker Kevin Nisbet, who they purchased fromDunfermline But they must be top-six finishers if he can develop on what he began last season.

Key gamer: Martin Boyle

4: 38 Hibernian president Leeann Dempster states the club is enthusiastic and the group is extremely strong after making ‘great acquisitions’ Hibernian president Leeann Dempster states the club is enthusiastic and the group is extremely strong after making ‘great acquisitions’

KILMARNOCK

Manager: Alex Dyer

Last season: Eighth

Chances: Dyer was a popular option as supervisor with the gamers and will intend to get near to the success he took pleasure in as assistant to SteveClarke That will be an uphill struggle, however they have sufficient experience to prevent the drop.

Key gamer: Stuart Findlay

LIVINGSTON

Manager: Gary Holt

Last season: Fifth

Chances: The departure of Steven Lawless was a huge blow, however they are utilized to losing gamers and still unexpected individuals. Their house record will guarantee they can be extremely competitive once again and striker Lyndon Dykes will either develop on his remarkable launching season in the leading flight or make the club a significant transfer cost.

Key gamer: Lyndon Dykes

5: 21 Charles Paterson overtakes Livingston’s president and supervisor ahead of their season opener atSt Mirren Charles Paterson overtakes Livingston’s president and supervisor ahead of their season opener atSt Mirren

MOTHERWELL

Manager: Stephen Robinson

Last season: Third

Chances: Have handled to keep the bulk of their team undamaged and hang on to the remarkable Stephen Robinson – up until now. They likewise have David Turnbull back to physical fitness after recuperating from the knee surgical treatment that stopped his ₤ 3m transfer to Celtic.

Key gamer: David Turnbull

3: 09 Motherwell supervisor Stephen Robinson discusses the expectations for the brand-new season after ending up 3rd in the Scottish Premiership throughout the reduced 2019-20 season Motherwell supervisor Stephen Robinson discusses the expectations for the brand-new season after ending up 3rd in the Scottish Premiership throughout the reduced 2019-20 season

RANGERS

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Last season: Runners- up

Chances: Steven Gerrard had lots of time to review why his group’s domestic season folded so rapidly and absolutely after the winter season break, however he has actually concentrated on striking the ground running throughout an excellent pre-season with an extremely settled first string. Much might depend upon Alfredo Morelos, who has actually never ever concealed his desire to transfer to a larger league and just scored as soon as after being dispatched two times in fast succession inDecember If the Colombian stays determined he might fire Rangers to success while a sale might enable Gerrard the financial resources to reinforce all round.

Key gamer: Ryan Jack

3: 00 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks evaluates his old club’s opportunities of winning the Scottish Premiership, as the brand-new components are launched Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks evaluates his old club’s opportunities of winning the Scottish Premiership, as the brand-new components are launched

ROSS COUNTY

Manager: Stuart Kettlewell

Chances: Struggled last season after an injury to leading goalscorer Ross Stewart, however the striker is back in shape and will position any group issues. Lost skipper Marcus Fraser and will enjoy to avoid of difficulty.

Key gamer: Ross Stewart

ST JOHNSTONE

Manager: Callum Davidson

Last season: Sixth

Chances: Have come through the departure of Tommy Wright, their most effective supervisor, in fairly steady style after designating his previous assistant in his location and just losing Drey Wright from their typical first string.

Key gamer: Callum Hendry

2: 27 New St Johnstone supervisor Callum Davidson discusses the expectations and modifications for his brand-new group prior to their opening match of the season versus Dundee United New St Johnstone supervisor Callum Davidson discusses the expectations and modifications for his brand-new group prior to their opening match of the season versus Dundee United

ST MIRREN

Manager: Jim Goodwin

Last season: Ninth

Chances: Jim Goodwin revealed his supervisory nous after taking control of late last summer season and his defence will be enhanced by the arrivals of Richard Tait and JoeShaughnessy Goals were the preliminary issue last season, however Jon Obika came great and his type might be essential in identifying whether the Buddies can install a top-six obstacle.

Key gamer: Ilkay Durmus

3: 35 St Mirren sports researcher Junior Mendes discusses how the club have actually been getting ready for the brand-new Scottish Premiership season while arena commentator Campbell Munro is getting his voice in tune for Saturday’s opening component versus Livingston St Mirren sports researcher Junior Mendes discusses how the club have actually been getting ready for the brand-new Scottish Premiership season while arena commentator Campbell Munro is getting his voice in tune for Saturday’s opening component versus Livingston

Ahead of the huge kick-off this weekend, we have an entire host of distinctive functions to check out, remarkable analysis from our professionals to listen to on the weekly Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast and lots more to get penetrated, consisting of …

Walker’s forecasts

Sky Sports expert and previous Celtic and Scotland worldwide Andy Walker uses his forecasts ahead of the very first weekend of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership football season.

‘2020/21 Scottish Premiership a season like no other’

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership project will be a season like no other, according to the brand-new Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast.

Ahead of the brand-new season, which will be transmitted solely reside on Sky Sports, Andy Walker and Kris Boyd signed up with Ian Crocker for an unique sneak peek on our brand-new podcast.

‘Rangers require a wow finalizing if Morelos leaves’

Rangers will require a “wow signing” is Alfredo Morelos leaves for Lille, states the club’s previous striker and Sky Sports expert Kris Boyd.

Does Griffiths have a future at Celtic?

In his newest column, Sky Sports’ Andy Walker takes a look at Leigh Griffiths’ existing scenario at Celtic and concerns whether he still has a future at the club.

The Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast

The brand name brand-new Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast is here!

Ian Crocker is signed up with by Kris Boyd and Andy Walker to sneak peek the brand-new Scottish Premiership season.

The live Scottish Premiership video games on Sky

Sky Sports, the brand-new house of Scottish football, will reveal every club in the Scottish Premiership reside in the opening month of the brand-new 2020/21 season.

The brand-new season begins on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers up versus Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cams. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton reside on Sky on Sunday, August 2, with Motherwell’s journey to Ross County likewise picked from the opening weekend.

Sky Sports exposes Scottish Premiership line-up

Sky Sports – the brand-new house of Scottish football – has actually revealed its strategies ahead of the Scottish Premiership season, which returns this weekend, with Eilidh Barbour providing protection of as much as 48 live matches.

Up to 48 video games RESIDE ON Sky Sports

Coverage will be fronted by Eilidh Barbour

Joining Andy Walker and Kris Boyd as routine experts will be Darren Fletcher, James McFadden, Ally McCo ist and John Hartson

New includes to improve the seeing experience, consisting of Sky Sports’ enhanced noise aspect

All objectives will be revealed on Sky Sports News from 6pm on a Saturday– top place to see all the objectives on TELEVISION

New weekly Scottish football podcast

Regular expert Kris Boyd will be signed up with by James McFadden and 3 brand-new faces on the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership group. Former Rangers, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Ally McCo ist, previous Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, and previous Celtic striker John Hartson will all belong to the Sky protection throughout the project.