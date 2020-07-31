Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports | Football News





The Scottish Premiership is back this weekend – and specifically live on Sky Sports

Team news, statistics and predictions for the opening round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic begin their title defence live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Saturday, 12.30 pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Aberdeen deal with a crisis in advance with last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and his understudy Curtis Main both dismissed of their Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Cosgrove deals with a 10- week lay-off with a knee injury while Main has actually gotten a thigh stress. Ash Taylor (hamstring) and Shay Logan (calf) are back in contention, nevertheless.

Aberdeen's Michael Devlin states the club were currently thrilled about the brand-new season however to begin versus fantastic competitors Rangers, live on Sky Sports, will make it much more unique.

Jonny Hayes might make his 2nd launching for the club versus Steven Gerrard’s team after returning from a spell at Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos will take a trip to Aberdeen with the Rangers team regardless of ongoing speculation over the striker’s future.

The Ibrox side have actually rebuffed an opening ₤13 m deal from Lille in the middle of reports the Colombian has actually concurred individual terms with the French giants.

His schedule is even more essential to Steven Gerrard ahead of the Pittodrie clash provided Jermain Defoe (hamstring) runs out action. Steven Davis (Achilles) is likewise hurt however must be fit to deal with Bayer Leverkusen next week, while summertime employees Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Jon McLaughlin are contending for a location.

Key stat: This will be the 4th time that Aberdeen and Rangers have actually satisfied on the opening matchday of a Scottish top-flight season in the 21 st century; the Dons have actually stopped working to win the previous 3 (D2 L1).

Key to viewing: Watch Aberdeen vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11.30 am; Kick-off 12.30 pm.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 1-2

Dundee United vs St Johnstone – Saturday, 3pm

Dundee Utd supervisor Micky Mellon states his gamers are completely gotten ready for the brand-new Scottish Premiership season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Luke Bolton remains in contention for his Dundee United launching in their Scottish Premiership return versus St Johnstone.

The Manchester City winger signed up with the club on loan in midweek.

Skipper Mark Reynolds has actually rejected a knock to hand Micky Mellon a totally in shape team for his very first video game in charge.

New St Johnstone finalizing Craig Conway might include versus his previous club.

The 35- year-old, who bet the Terrors in between 2006 and 2011, settled a 1 year offer at the Perth club.

Conway signs up with Shaun Rooney, Isaac Olaofe and Danny McNamara as brand-new faces at McDiarmid Park and will go directly into manager Callum Davidson’s team for the journey to Tannadice.

Key stat: St Johnstone have actually drawn each of their last 5 league video games versus newly-promoted sides however they have actually scored a minimum of when in each of their last 20 top-flight video games versus such opposition because a goalless draw with Hearts in December 2015.

How to follow: Follow the action with our devoted Scottish Premiership blog site. Free match highlights will be released on the Sky Sports site, app and YouTube channel later on that night.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 2-0

Hibernian vs Kilmarnock – Saturday, 3pm

Mark Benstead satisfies Kilmarnock's brand-new mascot Captain Conker ahead of the brand-new Scottish Premiership season.

Christian Doidge is amongst the Hibernian gamers missing out on from their Scottish Premiership opener versus Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

The striker is back in training following a knee injury however is not prepared to function. Adam Jackson has actually likewise missed out on a portion of pre-season training while Stevie Mallan has actually had some knee concerns and is a doubt.

Ryan Porteous is set for his very first look because intensifying a knee issue inJanuary Kevin Nisbet, Alex Gogic and Drey Wright might all make their launchings for Hibs.

Aaron Tshibola is contributed to the Kilmarnock team after going back to the club on Friday.

New goalkeepers Danny Rogers and Jake Eastwood are contending for the primary position after likewise signing today.

Aaron McGowan, Mitch Pinnock, Zeno Rossi, Danny Whitehall and Brandon Haunstrup are likewise in line for launchings.

Key stat: Hibernian have actually just lost among their last 9 house video games versus Kilmarnock in the Scottish top-flight (W4 D4), and are unbeaten in 5 (W2 D3) because a 0-1 reverse in May 2014 under Terry Butcher.

How to follow: Follow the action with our devoted Scottish Premiership blog site. Free match highlights will be released on the Sky Sports site, app and YouTube channel later on that night.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 1-1

St Mirren vs Livingston – Saturday, 3pm

St Mirren sports researcher Junior Mendes discusses how the club have actually been getting ready for the brand-new Scottish Premiership season while arena commentator Campbell Munro is getting his voice in tune for Saturday's opening component versus Livingston.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin might hand launchings to his 6 brand-new summertime hires when the Buddies begin the brand-new Scottish Premiership project in your home to Livingston on Saturday.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Zak Alnwick has actually signed in together with protectors Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy and Marcus Fraser and midfield set Nathan Sheron and Isak Thorvaldsson, and all remain in contention to face Livi.

Sam Foley is likewise in the team following hernia surgical treatment however Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn stay out with long-lasting knee injuries.

Livingston have a variety of gamers seeking to make their competitive launchings for the club.

Alan Forrest, Jack Fitzwater, Matej Poplatnik, Salim Kouider-Aissa and Max Stryjek have actually all signed this summertime and might include.

Jack Hamilton, Raffaele De Vita, Ross Stewart and Scott Tiffoney are likewise back from loan spells.

Key stat: Livingston have not won their opening match of a Scottish Premiership season because 2004 (3-0 v Inverness Caledonian Thistle), losing 2 and drawing among 3 such matches in the top-flight because.

How to follow: Follow the action with our devoted Scottish Premiership blog site. Free match highlights will be released on the Sky Sports site, app and YouTube channel later on that night.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 1-0

Celtic vs Hamilton – Sunday, 4.30 pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon invites Vasilis Barkas into his team after the goalkeeper signed up with on a four-year offer from AEK Athens onThursday Winger Mikey Johnston will have surgical treatment on a calf issue which will keep him out for 4 to 6 weeks.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice will examine his team prior to the journey toParkhead New finalizings Ross Callachan, Callum Smith, Charlie Trafford and Tunde Owolabi are all offered to make their launchings. Club captain Brian Easton is out till October following ankle surgical treatment and Will Collar till September with shin issues, while David Templeton is back

training following a back issue however the video game comes prematurely.

Key stat: Celtic have actually won each of their last 12 successive league conferences with Hamilton because a 1-1 attract February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

How to view: Watch Celtic vs Hamilton live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3.30 pm (from 4pm on Main Event); Kick-off 4.30 pm.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 3-0

Ross County vs Motherwell – Monday, 7.45 pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Stuart Kettlewell is positive Ross County will have finished the finalizing of Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan in time for Monday night’s Scottish Premiership opener with Motherwell.

The 22- year-old included for the Staggies in a friendly clash with his moms and dad club last Sunday however needed to await Neil Lennon to finish the finalizing of Vasilis Barkas prior to he might make his 1 year loan relocation north to Dingwall.

The offer must go through prior to Well, however long-lasting absentees Tom Grivosti and Joe Chalmers stay on the casualty list. Midfielder Chalmers has actually been sidelined with an ankle injury because December, while protector Grivosti last included in October prior to he suffered a foot issue.

Motherwell might hand launchings to Callum Lang, Nathan McGinley, Ricki Lamie and Jordan White, while Jake Hastie is contending for a go back to the team after rejoining the club on loan from Rangers.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to make his very first competitive look because Northern Ireland’s Nations League clash with Austria in November 2018, after which he suffered deep vein apoplexy.

Long- term absentees Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne will not be back prior to September.

Key stat: This will be Ross County’s very first league match under the sole management of Stuart Kettlewell; the Staggies played 40 Scottish Premiership video games with Kettlewell in joint-charge with Steven Ferguson, winning 8, drawing 13 and losing 19.

How to view: Watch Ross County vs Motherwell live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45 pm.

Andy Walker’s forecast: 1-3