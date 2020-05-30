Scottish Premiership: Celtic call for release of next season’s fixture list | Football News





Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon (left) and chief government Peter Lawwell

Celtic have known as for the Scottish Premiership fixture list to be issued as quickly as doable after a goal kick-off date of August 1 was set.

The fixture list is normally launched in mid-June however that may not be doable this 12 months given the dearth of readability over the scale of the Premiership and dates for European competitors.

Scottish soccer’s suspension of exercise is about to be lifted on June 11 however the Scottish Government has careworn that coaching should adhere to present pointers of simply two households coaching collectively till the next section of the route out of the coronavirus lockdown is launched.

A Celtic assertion learn: “Following Friday’s assembly involving Scottish Government and footballing authorities and subsequent announcement by Scottish soccer’s joint response group, Celtic Football Club welcomes the proposed timetable set out with the intention to resume first-team coaching and matches.

“We have been given a focused return date for participant coaching of June 11, 2020 with Scottish Premiership matches hoped to start on August 1, 2020.

“Celtic has been working tirelessly to do all we can to assist in achieving a return to football and we would hope the SPFL are in a position as soon as possible, to issue the fixture calendar for the forthcoming season.”

Celtic shall be chasing a 10th successive Premiership title next season

Chief government Peter Lawwell, who took half in Friday’s talks, added: “I want to additionally thank all our medical, security and operations workers at Celtic and people throughout soccer for the in depth work they’ve finished in striving for a protected return for us all.

“Celtic has, for some time, been engaging with relevant experts in this field – knowledge and guidance which we have shared with the joint response group, other Scottish clubs and the Scottish Government in order to support a safe, effective and quick return to football.

Our promise is to work as hard as we can to get our fans back to Celtic Park, to liaise closely with Government and the footballing authorities to find solutions and return to normal as soon as possible. Peter Lawwell

“Clearly, the essential work we’ve got finished shall be essential as we transfer ahead. We must get again to soccer, safely, as quickly as doable. That is our message and that’s our goal.

“Our supporters are all the pieces to us and our focus, in the end, shall be to do all we will to convey our followers again to matches as quickly as we will.

“Our promise is to work as laborious as we will to get our followers again to Celtic Park, to liaise intently with Government and the footballing authorities to seek out options and return to regular as quickly as doable.

“The majority of leagues throughout Europe are again coaching, some already enjoying and lots of already with agreements in place to convey supporters again to matches.

“We can assure our fans that this will also be Celtic’s priority.”

0:52 Lennon believes his facet have nonetheless to succeed in their full potential regardless of having been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for a record-equalling ninth time in a row Lennon believes his facet have nonetheless to succeed in their full potential regardless of having been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for a record-equalling ninth time in a row

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon added: “While the disaster we’ve got all confronted has put life and soccer on maintain, our work behind the scenes, to do all we will to return to coaching and, of course, matches, as quickly as doable, has continued all through. This is what all of us need, however we have to do it safely.

“The well being and well-being of our supporters, gamers and workers will all the time be our precedence and whereas nothing ought to ever compromise this, we’ll do all we will to get soccer again and reunite with our followers as quickly as doable.

“Our work off the pitch by no means stops and for the reason that suspension of soccer was introduced, we’ve got been making certain that our gamers have all they want throughout all areas in phrases of their bodily situation and all different parts of their welfare. We by no means stand nonetheless so we’re able to go as quickly as we get the inexperienced mild.

“We have been putting programmes in place for a return to some form of training, looking at our plans and objectives for next season and, as always, have continued to look at identifying new player targets and ways we can develop our squad.

“Clearly, we proceed to face a tough and critical state of affairs, however our followers can relaxation assured that we’re doing all we will throughout the pointers laid all the way down to get again to doing what we do finest, as quickly as doable.

“I would like to thank our fans for staying with us. Hopefully you are still enjoying the celebrations from our ninth title in a row. Like you, we want to get back to business as soon as we can.”