Scottish Premiership 2020/21 fixtures to be released 9am Monday | Football News





Celtic will be chasing a 10th straight Scottish Premiership title

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership fixtures will be released at 9am BST on Monday ahead of the season’s scheduled August start.

The 2019/20 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic declared champions and Hearts relegated on a points-per-game system.

The SPFL’s decision to curtail the campaign in mid-May also saw Championship leaders Dundee United promoted to the Scottish football’s top tier.

Hearts’ case to have their relegation overturned will go to Scottish FA arbitration, but since it stands Dundee United will feature in Monday’s fixtures announcement.

The year is set to start in the beginning of August, although sports lawyer and former Hearts defender David Winnie warned the legal action could lead to a delay.

Premiership returns with new Sky Sports deal

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August included in a new handle Sky Sports

With matches set to be played in today’s world, a new handle Sky Sports will include ‘virtual season tickets’ for top-flight clubs.

Scottish Premiership clubs will generate a ‘virtual season ticket’ for the 2020/21 season, providing an alternative solution source of matchday income while social distancing measures prevent fans from attending matches. During the 2020/21 season, each Premiership club will be able to sell a package to season ticket holders to watch all home games.

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the SPFL, with 48 games available on the brand new home of Scottish football, as Celtic aim to make history and win a 10th consecutive title.

The SPFL and Sky also have agreed to spread the financial settlement for the games unable to be completed in the 2019/20 season over the term of the new five-year contract, providing security and financial stability to your competition and its clubs.

Any 2019/20 matches left to play?

Rangers’ Europa League round of 16 second-leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Scottish Cup semi-finals – Hearts vs Hibernian and Celtic vs Aberdeen – and final are yet to take place.

Rangers trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and so are set to play the return leg in Germany on August 5 or 6. A Europa League ‘last-eight’ tournament will then also take place in Germany from August 10-21.

Rangers are set to play their Europa League last-16 second-leg match against Bayer Leverkusen in early August

That means at least one European match for Rangers, plus the Scottish Cup semis and final, could have to match the new season’s schedule.

There may also be internationals to take into account, with Scotland set to face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on October 8, with the last – potentially against Norway or Serbia – on November 12.

Next season’s Scottish League Cup is optional for clubs as the group stages which normally begin in July are scheduled to begin in October, as the Scottish FA is also considering scrapping replays for the Scottish Cup.