Scottish League One to play 27-game 2020/21 season | Football News





Raith Rovers had been promoted from Scottish League One as champions after the 2019/20 season was ended early

Scottish League One golf equipment will play a 27-game season beginning on October 17, with sides due to play one another 3 times as a substitute of 4.

The transfer – confirmed by the SPFL on Thursday after it was voted on by League One sides – will see the third tier of Scottish soccer mirror the Scottish Championship.

Discussions are ongoing concerning the fixture programme for Scottish League Two in 2020/21.

Neil Doncaster, chief government of the SPFL, mentioned: “Following a interval of session with all League One golf equipment, they’ve right this moment formally voted to approve the altered programme for the 2020/21 season.

“This is positive news and gives clubs a greater level of clarity and, crucially, a target date to aim for.

“Of course, the security of gamers and workers at the entire golf equipment concerned will stay paramount, with these dates nonetheless contingent on the continued discount within the virus’s unfold.

“Now that we know what next season will look like for League One, work will begin on compiling the competition’s fixture list.”