Scottish government threatens Premiership pause after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli breaks quarantine rules | Football News

Celtic probe protector flying to Spain prior to Kilmarnock match; Scottish government states it might lead to “pause” to Premiership season

Last Updated: 11/08/20 9: 19 am

Celtic protector Boli Bolingoli took a trip to Spain however did not follow quarantine rules on his return

The Scottish government has actually threatened to “pause” the Premiership season after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules.

Bolingoli took a trip to Spain however did not quarantine on his return prior to playing in Celtic’s 1-1 draw versus Kilmarnock on Sunday – something the club were uninformed of up until after the video game.

Bolingoli’s indiscretion came simply days after Aberdeen’s journey to St Johnstone was aborted due to 2 of their gamers evaluating favorable for coronavirus.

Eight Dons gamers then provided public apologies for breaking standards by going to a bar following their opening-day defeat to Rangers on …

