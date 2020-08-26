Scottish Government rejects Celtic’s proposals for fans to return this weekend | Football News





Celtic had actually hoped to permit as numerous as 1,400 advocates through the gates for the Scottish Premiership component versus Motherwell

Proposals to permit Celtic’s house match versus Motherwell on Sunday to go on with fans in the arena have actually been turned down by the Scottish Government.

Celtic employer Neil Lennon verified recently the Hoops were “collaborating” with the government on strategies for the video game to be utilized as a pilot for a return to live viewer sport.

Parkhead chiefs were hoping to welcome as numerous as 1,400 advocates through the gates for the Scottish Premiership component.

But the Scottish Government stated it required “sufficient time for any test events to be informed by learning from other events”.

Around 700 rugby fans will be enabled into Murrayfield on Friday when …