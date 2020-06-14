Scottish government defends ‘illegal’ live calf exports as court battle looms

The Scottish government is going to court to defend the practice of sending live baby calves to Europe, even though Boris Johnson has previously backed a ban on live exports after Brexit.

Experts say Scotland’s calf exports are illegal because journeys breach an eight-hour time limit, and they have launched a court battle to try to halt the exports.

It comes as the findings of an investigation suggest paperwork on last year’s shipments submitted to authorities was misleading. Opponents of the trade suspect it was an attempt to evade a potential future ban.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

About 5,500 very young male calves discarded by dairy farmers each year are sent abroad, particularly to Spain and even north Africa, where they are fattened and slaughtered as beef or veal.

By law, journeys over eight hours are not permitted for unweaned calves unless, after nine hours of travel, they are given a one-hour break for rest, water and “if necessary”, food.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A crowded transport truck Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 2/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A thirsty pig on transport truck is given water by

a Melbourne Pig Save activist Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 3/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs being transported to slaughter in freezing weather Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 4/16 Toronto, Canada A volunteer gives water to thirsty pigs Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 5/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs en route to an abattoir 6/16 Canada A cow looks out of transport truck just outside the slaughterhouse gates Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 7/16 Spain Stacked crates of rabbits awaiting slaughter Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 8/16 Australia A pig finds some air at a sale yard Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 9/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs in a transport lorry en route to an abattoir Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 10/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A pig in a transport truck touches noses with a man Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 11/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 Chickens in transport crates Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 12/16 Spain, 2014 A rabbit’s nose and feet poke out from between plastic crates Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 13/16 Spain A rabbit looks out between plastic crate slats Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 14/16 Nepal, 2017 A chicken looks out through fencing on a crowded transport truck Jo-Anne McArthur/We Animals 15/16 Spain Broiler chickens are captured and loaded into transport crates for slaughter Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 16/16 Israel, 2018 A ship carrying up to 30,000 sheep and cattle from Australia to Israel arrives at port after almost three weeks at sea Jo-Anne McArthur / Israel Against Live Shipments

1/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A crowded transport truck Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 2/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A thirsty pig on transport truck is given water by

a Melbourne Pig Save activist Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 3/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs being transported to slaughter in freezing weather Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 4/16 Toronto, Canada A volunteer gives water to thirsty pigs Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals

5/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs en route to an abattoir 6/16 Canada A cow looks out of transport truck just outside the slaughterhouse gates Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 7/16 Spain Stacked crates of rabbits awaiting slaughter Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 8/16 Australia A pig finds some air at a sale yard Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals

9/16 Toronto, Canada Pigs in a transport lorry en route to an abattoir Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 10/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 A pig in a transport truck touches noses with a man Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 11/16 Melbourne, Australia, 2017 Chickens in transport crates Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals 12/16 Spain, 2014 A rabbit’s nose and feet poke out from between plastic crates Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality

13/16 Spain A rabbit looks out between plastic crate slats Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 14/16 Nepal, 2017 A chicken looks out through fencing on a crowded transport truck Jo-Anne McArthur/We Animals 15/16 Spain Broiler chickens are captured and loaded into transport crates for slaughter Jo-Anne McArthur / Animal Equality 16/16 Israel, 2018 A ship carrying up to 30,000 sheep and cattle from Australia to Israel arrives at port after almost three weeks at sea Jo-Anne McArthur / Israel Against Live Shipments

In practice, the animals – still dependent on their mothers’ milk – are not unloaded after the first nine hours, according to campaign group Compassion in World Farming (CiWF).

Instead they are transported from Scotland to northern France through the port of Ramsgate for up to 23 hours without food – in breach of the law on journey limits, it’s claimed.

Watch more

CiWF has launched judicial review proceedings against the Scottish government, saying that if it wins, British live calf exports could not continue in their current form, which “could spare thousands of unweaned calves every year from suffering on exhausting journeys”.

But live exports form a large source of income for Scottish farmers, and Holyrood is fighting back, trying to get the case dropped.

The UK government’s Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is also thought to be planning to defend live exports if the case goes ahead.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

The prime minister has previously condemned live exports, having pledged – before the Brexit vote – that leaving the EU would allow the UK to ban the trade, which European law did not permit.

Watch more

In 2018, Mr Johnson condemned the trade as “barbaric”, writing in The Sun of the “nightmare” journeys animals endure: “They are terrified. They slip and slide in their own excrement as the boats buck in the swell. They travel for more than 100 hours in conditions of such extreme discomfort that campaigners have been protesting for decades.

“The animals know they are going to die – and they are going to die far from home.”

The Scottish parliament has previously debated banning exports of live animals for slaughter or fattening.

And the Conservative manifesto promised to end “excessively long journeys for slaughter and fattening”.

But CiWF has discovered that official logs on every sailing last year bar one listed the purpose of the export as “breeding” – so the shipments would be exempt from any ban.

Watch more

A spokeswoman said: “It is most unlikely that breeding is the reason for more than 3,400 two- to six-week-old male calves being exported, given the numbers being exported per sailing, the conditions in which they are exported, and the age of the calves in question; these calves are clearly not of breeding age.

“We are worried that the decision to begin classifying these exports for ‘breeding’ may be an attempt to evade any potential future ‘fattening’ or ‘slaughter’ export ban.”

In a reply to CiWF, seen by The Independent, rural economy minister Fergus Ewing wrote: “I can assure you that there was no intention to mislead and that officials will sense-check any future data of this kind.”

He added: “Our knowledge of the trade permitted us to deduce that the likely purpose was fattening and production, although the possibility remains that certain of the transported calves may have been later used for breeding.”

The Independent has approached the Scottish government for a comment.